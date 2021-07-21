Report: Olympics Social Media Team Banned From Posting Kneeling Protests

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Tokyo Olympics Social Media Team Banned From Posting Athletes Taking A Knee

Author:
Publish date:

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has banned its social media teams from posting images of Olympians taking a knee in protest at the Tokyo Games, according to The Guardian.

The British newspaper reports that the mandate was issued before Wednesday's opening women's soccer match between Great Britain and Chile, where both teams took a knee before the start of the match. 

The U.S. women's national team, Sweden and New Zealand each followed suit as the gesture was broadcast on the international television feed, which is a separate entity from the Olympic's social media teams. 

Earlier this month, the IOC relaxed Rule 50 to allow for peaceful protests on the field of play as long as it proceeds without disruption prior to the start of the competition. However, acts of protest on the medal podium are still forbidden. 

"It is allowed,” IOC president Thomas Bach said of the kneeling at a press conference on Wednesday. “It is no violation of Rule 50. That is expressively what is allowed in these guidelines.”

Yet the Olympics social media channels, including its live blog, did not share any of the images on Wednesday to its audience the totals more than half a million followers. 

More Olympics Coverage:

Sue Bird, Eddy Alvarez Selected as Team USA Flag Bearers 
The GOAT's Greatness Is Still to Come
• In the Pool, Caeleb Dressel Is the Ultimate Spectacle
Cat Osterman Brings More Than Just Leadership to Team USA

YOU MAY LIKE

ESPN's Maria Taylor
Media

Maria Taylor Reportedly Likely Heading to NBC After ESPN Split

ESPN and Maria Taylor announced Wednesday that the two parties could not reach an agreement on a contract extension.

giannis-nba-finalx
NBA

Giannis Continues Celebration With Chick-fil-A '50 Piece'

Giannis Antetokounmpo is keeping the party going on Wednesday morning after winning Finals MVP.

Seahawks Tyler Lockett DK Metcalf Fantasy Football
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football WR1 & WR2 Scoring Targets: Point Differentials Slowly Shrinking in Recent Seasons

SI Fantasy insider Shawn Childs strategizes on what you need from the WR1 & WR2 spots and how to best approach your starting receivers on draft day

chris-paul-devin-booker-suns-finals
NBA

What's Next for the Suns After Magical Run?

Phoenix might have lost to Giannis and the Bucks, but its future remains bright.

Sport climbing wall
Olympics

A Guide to the Five New Olympic Sports

The Tokyo Games will feature sports debuting over land and sea: sport climbing, karate, surfing, 3x3 basketball and skateboarding.

New Zealand players kneel on the field.
Olympics

Report: Olympics Social Media Team Banned From Posting Kneeling Protests

Five women's soccer teams, including the U.S. women's national team, took a kneel prior to their respective matches on Wednesday.

Boca-Juniors-Atletico-Mineiro-Libertadores
Soccer

Boca Players Go After Atletico Minéiro in Violent Libertadores Scenes

Boca Juniors felt hard done by in the round of 16, with a pair of VAR decisions taking goals off the board, and the Argentine club expressed itself violently.

Apr 3, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes (39) throws a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at American Family Field
MLB

Five Takeaways One Month Into Sticky-Stuff Enforcement

The official crackdown on foreign substances began on June 21, and it's had some real ramifications.