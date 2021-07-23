Will Fans be Allowed at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics?

Sports Illustrated home
Are Fans Allowed at the Tokyo Olympics?

The Tokyo Olympics will look more different than any other Olympics before it. For the first time in history, no spectators will be allowed to watch the games in the host city.

Due to a rise in Tokyo's COVID-19 cases, a state of emergency was declared until at least Aug. 22 and the Olympics do not end until Aug. 8. 

Concerns over the delta variant are the stem of the problem in Tokyo but some fans will still be allowed to attend smaller events outside of the Tokyo metropolitan area. But inside the city, the greatest athletes in the world will be competing in front of empty seats. This includes the opening and closing ceremonies. 

Nevertheless, the Olympics will look to make the best of a bad situation like every other sporting event during the height of the pandemic and will use technology to try and compensate for the loss of the crowd.

Virtual fans and pre-recorded stadium noise are expected to be used during the competitions. Since family members will not be allowed in the stands, some venues will help athletes connect via video to see their families after a competition to replicate seeing them in the crowd. 

The opening ceremony will take place Friday 7 a.m. ET on NBC.

