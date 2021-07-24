Olympians on TikTok Give Behind-the-Scenes Looks, Spill The Tea

Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
A Revamped Team USA Heads to Tokyo
Olympians Spill the Tea, Give Behind-The-Scenes Look at 2020 Tokyo Via TikTok

Come one, come all—the cauldron has been lit and day one of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics has almost finished. 

In case you missed it, Team USA ended the first day without any medals for the first time in the Summer Games since 1972. However, China's Yang Qian was the first athlete to take home gold at 2020 Tokyo, snagging first place in the women's 10m air rifle final.

Despite the timezone difference between the United States and Japan, fans can still catch the Summer Games broadcasted live, or if you'd like a more exclusive view, you could log onto TikTok. Athletes across different teams have flocked to the social media platform, spilling the tea and giving a behind-the-scenes look to what it's like to be an Olympian. 

Whether it's debunking the myth of the 'anti-sex' beds or showing a day in their life, Olympians have been giving fans insight through their TikTok accounts. 

Here's the inside scoop from some of your favorite Olympians. 

The cardboard beds are much sturdier and versatile than expected.

Even though the beds are made out of recyclable material, it's not as uncomfortable as the athletes expected. Australian water polo player Tilly Kearns gave her viewers a rundown of the bed's features, including how there are extensions for taller athletes. 

New Zealand and Ireland gave a sneak peek of how they can adjust the mattress for different levels of softness. The 'mattress' comes in three different parts. 

And others, like Team USA rugby player Ilona Maher and fellow teammates, tested the sturdiness of the beds, doing everything from burpees to Michael Phelps's iconic dive. 

However, not everyone's beds were as sturdy. (Sorry, New Zealand). 

What have the COVID-19 protocols and safety measures been like? 

Team USA volleyball player Erik Shoji took viewers along with him and the team to show what the arrival was like when they landed in Tokyo. 

Kearns showed her followers the protocols at the Olympic dining hall, which included sanitizing and gloves as well as cubicles with clear screens at the tables. 

Can't forget about the goodie bags and fit checks!

Some spent their free time answering fans' questions using a new TikTok trend while others had some friendly competition with their teammates.  

Last, but not least, various Olympians gave a glimpse into a day in their lives.

While Great Britain's Tom Daley gave a tour of the Olympic Village, Team USA's Tyler Downs put together a "Tokyo Vlog." Australian diver Melissa Wu showed followers what her room looked like while one of the South African water polo players gave a glimpse into the team's training day.

