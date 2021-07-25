Zolotic Becomes First U.S. Gold Medalist in Women's Taekwondo

Just minutes after Lee Kiefer took home gold and made history as the first American to medal in the individual foil event, Anastasija Zolotic followed her teammate's footsteps.

The 18-year-old made her own Team USA history as the first gold medalist in women's taekwondo, beating Tatiana Minina of the Russian Olympic Committee in the under 57 kg bout after an aggressive first period.

Zolotic has previously won golds at junior worlds and a silver in the Youth Olympics, showing that she was a rising star. Until Sunday, however, her biggest victory had been Pan Ams gold.

Team USA now has 10 medals as William Shaner (10m Air Rifle Men) and Chase Kalisz (Men's 400m Individual Medley) also brought home gold medals. The Americans have two silver and four bronze medals as of 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.

