Sara Sorribes Tormo Upsets World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty in First Round

It didn't take long for chaos to take over the women's tennis singles bracket.

Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo shocked the world by upsetting Australia's Ashleigh Barty in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3. Barty, the world's No. 1-ranked player, won the 2021 Wimbledon final just two weeks earlier.

Sorribes Tormo, 24, did not have an ace and hit just four winners, taking full advantage of some sloppy play from Barty. Barty had four aces and hit 24 winners but was undone by 55 unforced errors compared to only 13 by Sorribes Tormo. Barty hit her first serve in just 54% of the time.

Sorribes Tormo is ranked No. 48 in the world and has one win on the WTA, which came at the Abierto Zapopan in March in Guadalajara, Mexico. She has advanced past the second round of a Grand Slam just once in her career.

