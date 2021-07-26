Sports Illustrated home
Luka Dončić Drops 48 in Olympics Debut as Slovenia Routs Argentina

It didn't take long for Luka Dončić to make his mark on the NBA stage. So it should come as no surprise that, in his Olympics debut, he made history.

Dončić scored 48 points as Slovenia coasted to a 118-100 victory over Argentina on Monday. It was Slovenia's first-ever Olympics appearance and another star-making entry for one of basketball's most exciting players.

Dončić's 48-point outburst ties him with Australia's Eddie Palubinskas for the second-most in a single game in Olympics history. He trails only Brazil's Oscar Schmidt, who scored 55 points at the 1988 Games against Spain.

Dončić had everything working from the opening tip. He scored 17 points on 5-for-8 shooting in the first quarter and had 31 points in the first half as Slovenia opened up a 62-42 halftime lead. He finished the game with 11 rebounds, five assists and three blocked shots.

Slovenian center Mike Tobey had 11 points and 14 rebounds, while Klemen Prepelič scored 22 points off the bench.

Veteran big man Luis Scola led Argentina with 23 points. The 41-year-old has now played in five Olympics Games.

Slovenia will face Japan in its next Group C game, while Argentina will take on Spain.

