Simone Biles Unsure of Olympic Return After Withdrawal

Simone Biles Unsure of Olympic Return After Gymnastics Withdrawal

Team USA star Simone Biles is unsure whether she'll continue to compete in the Tokyo Olympics after withdrawing from the women's artistic gymnastics final on Tuesday.

Biles withdrew from Team USA's event on Tuesday morning. She left the floor with her trainer after competing in the opening rotation on the vault. Biles struggled with the landing in the vault stage of the team competition, costing the United States points as it faced the Russian Olympic Committee. Biles remained on the floor to cheer on her teammates after exiting the event, but she did not compete as Team USA finished with a silver medal,

USA Gymnastics initially said Biles's exit was due to a medical issue, but that was refuted by the star gymnast following Tuesday's competition. Biles said she is "dealing with things internally," adding it was best for the team for her to "take a backseat."

"I just felt like it would be a little bit better to take a backseat," Biles said. "Work on my mindfulness. I knew the girls would do a great job, and I didn't want to risk a team medal for my screw-ups."

Biles, 24, is one of the most decorated gymnasts in Olympic history. She tallied four golds and six total medals at the 2016 Rio Games, including gold medals in the all-around and vault competitions. No gymnast in history has more medals in international competition.

