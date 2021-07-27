ROC Upsets U.S. in Team Gymnastics After Biles Withdraws

U.S. Finishes Second to ROC After Biles Withdraws From Team Gymnastics Final

The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) ended the United States women's pursuit of a third straight team gymnastics gold medal on Tuesday after a medical issue forced Simone Biles to withdraw.

The four-time gold medalist left the floor with a trainer after the opening routine on vault and returned with a wrapped right leg minutes later. USA Gymnastics later said in a statement that Biles will be "assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions."

The U.S. team—made up of Biles, Sunisa Lee, Grace McCallum and Jordan Chiles—was never able to overcome an early ROC lead established after Biles bailed on performing an Amanar vault in mid-air. Biles completed a Yurchenko 1 1/2 twist instead with a hard landing and withdrew before the uneven bars.

In the second routine, Chiles replaced Biles on the uneven bars but the ROC extended its lead to 2.5 points. The U.S. cut the ROC lead to just 0.8 points after Vladislava Urazova and Angelina Melnikova fell on the beam.

However, the Russian gymnasts prevailed in the floor routine to give the ROC gold medals in team gymnastics for its men's and women's teams.

The ROC was considered a major threat to the Americans' dominance after finishing above the U.S. in qualifying, becoming the first team in 11 years to best the U.S. in any portion of a major international competition.

With the American team settling for silver, Great Britain overcame Italy in the final routine to earn bronze.

