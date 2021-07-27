Simone Biles Withdraws From Women's Team Final

Simone Biles withdrew from the team gymnastics final on Tuesday after leaving the floor with a trainer.

"Simone Biles has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue," USA Gymnastics said in a statement. "She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions."

With the United States seeking a third straight title, Biles remained off the floor for about 10 minutes before returning to the arena, where she took off her grip, hugged her teammates and put on warmup pants.

Biles competed in the opening rotation on vault, but opted out of an expected Amanar vault in mid-air, completing a Yurchenko 1 1/2 twist. However, she struggled with the landing with a large hop forward that cost her points as the U.S. fell behind the Russian team.

Biles was originally expected to compete on uneven bars in the second rotation, but was soon replaced by Jordan Chiles.

The Russian Olympic Committee team outscored the Americans in qualifying, becoming the first team in 11 years to best the U.S. at a major international competition.

