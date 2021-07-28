Ariarne Titmus Sets Olympic Record in Women's 200M Free

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
Unchecked: Simone Biles Doesn't Owe the Olympics Everything
Unchecked: Simone Biles Doesn't Owe the Olympics Everything

Australia's Ariarne Titmus Sets Olympic Record in 200m Free, Katie Ledecky Fails to Medal

Author:
Publish date:

Australia's rising star Ariarne Titmus is on a roll in Tokyo, and it doesn't look like anything will stop her any time soon as she snags yet another gold over Team USA's Katie Ledecky

Titmus not only finished first but she set a new Olympic record in the women's 200-meter free with 1:53.50.

At first, it did not look like Titmus would medal at all as she hung outside of the top three for the first 100 meters. Known for her lightning finishes, the Australian powerhouse closed in during the final 50 meters to pull off the upset. Hong Kong's Siobhan Bernadette Haughey held the lead until the final 20 meters. 

Haughey took silver while Canadian Penny Oleksiak snagged bronze. Ledecky, however, finished fifth. 

Meanwhile, in the stands, one of Olympic fans' favorite coaches was back with the hype. Dean Boxall made headlines Monday morning for his extreme (but warranted) reaction to Titmus's first gold and first upset over Ledecky. 

And while he was milder for her second gold, he still ran down the stairs and pumped his fists while NBC panned to Titmus's family celebrating. 

Sign up for our free daily Olympics newsletter: Very Olympic Today. You'll catch up on the top stories, smaller events, things you may have missed while you were sleeping and links to the best writing from SI’s reporters on the ground in Tokyo.

More Olympics Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

PAC-12-LOGO
College

Reaction Out West: Realignment May Pose Challenges to CFP Expansion

The Pac-12 is staking its own claim in the realignment war, promising a response to the SEC's imminent growth.

Kliavkoff-pac-12-media
College Football

Pac-12's Kliavkoff Talks Playoffs, Schedules Changes at Media Day

The former president of MGM Sports & Entertainment aims to reassert the conference as a powerhouse and end its playoff drought.

TOKYO, July 27, 2021 (Xinhua) -- Ariarne Titmus of Australia competes during women's 200m freestyle semifinal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 27, 2021.
Play
Olympics

Ariarne Titmus Sets Olympic Record in Women's 200M Free

Australia's rising star pulled off yet another upset over Katie Ledecky as she set an Olympic record and won gold in the women's 200-meter free.

Jul 27, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) runs the bases on his way to an inside the park home run against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park.
MLB

Bryce Harper Wallops Inside-the-Park Homer vs. Nationals

The Phillies right fielder smacked his first inside-the-park home run, but to make things even sweeter, it was against his former team.

Trea Turner
MLB

Nats' Turner Removed From Game After Positive COVID-19 Test

Washington's shortstop exited the game in the first inning against the Phillies after reaching on a single and scoring.

Dec 26, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
NFL

Xavien Howard Requests Trade, Attends Camp to Avoid Fine

The All-Pro cornerback showed up to Miami's training camp despite unhappiness with his $75.25 million, five-year extension he signed two years ago.

Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer
MLB

MLB Rumors: Rays, Padres Interested in Scherzer

Stay up to date with all the latest MLB rumors ahead of Friday's trade deadline.

Jun 10, 2021; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera stands on the field during drills as part of minicamp at Inova Sports Performance Center.
NFL

Rivera 'Beyond Frustrated' With WFT's Low Vaccine Rate

The Washington Football Team is sitting at just over 50% vaccination rate among players while the head coach is immune deficient after battling cancer last year.