Ariarne Titmus Sets Olympic Record in Women's 200M Free

Australia's rising star Ariarne Titmus is on a roll in Tokyo, and it doesn't look like anything will stop her any time soon as she snags yet another gold over Team USA's Katie Ledecky.

Titmus not only finished first but she set a new Olympic record in the women's 200-meter free with 1:53.50.

At first, it did not look like Titmus would medal at all as she hung outside of the top three for the first 100 meters. Known for her lightning finishes, the Australian powerhouse closed in during the final 50 meters to pull off the upset. Hong Kong's Siobhan Bernadette Haughey held the lead until the final 20 meters.

Haughey took silver while Canadian Penny Oleksiak snagged bronze. Ledecky, however, finished fifth.

Meanwhile, in the stands, one of Olympic fans' favorite coaches was back with the hype. Dean Boxall made headlines Monday morning for his extreme (but warranted) reaction to Titmus's first gold and first upset over Ledecky.

And while he was milder for her second gold, he still ran down the stairs and pumped his fists while NBC panned to Titmus's family celebrating.

