U.S. Women Win Gold n 3x3 Basketball's Olympic Debut

U.S. Women Win Gold Over ROC in 3x3 Basketball's Olympic Debut

It was always expected and yet sometimes in doubt but the U.S. women's 3x3 team will take home the gold medal in the inaugural Olympic event. 

The U.S. team—made up of Chicago Sky center Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray of the Dallas Wings and Las Vegas Aces guards Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young—led the entire way in an 18–15 win over the Russian Olympic Committee in Wednesday's final. 

Plum, the No. 1 pick in the 2017 WNBA draft, proved to be too much for the Russian women with five points just a year after tearing her Achilles playing 3x3. Dolson added seven points, including four from the free-throw line. 

It was the second matchup with the Russians over the last week, but like the first, the U.S. overwhelmed its opponent with its size and speed. 

Earlier on Wednesday, the U.S. held off a tough challenge from eventual fourth-place finisher France, 18–16, in the semifinal to reach the final. But the U.S. women had to overcome an unexpected stumble in the final game of pool play on Tuesday when they lost to Japan.

Led by Duke coach Kara Lawson, the U.S. went 8–1 in the tournament.

