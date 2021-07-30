U.S. Rowing Teams Miss Medal Stand For First Time Ever

For the first time in the history of the modern Games, the U.S. did not win a medal in rowing.

There are only two times in modern Olympics history the men's and women's teams did not medal—1908, when Team USA did not enter; and 1980, when they boycotted.

Canada took home its first gold in the women's eight rowing final, marking the first time since 1992 that neither USA or Romania took home the title. The Canadian team—comprised of Lisa Roman, Kasia Gruchalla-Wesierski, Christine Roper, Andrea Proske, Susanne Grainger, Madison Mailey, Sydney Payne, Avalon Wasteneys and Kristen Kit—claimed an early lead no team could keep up with. New Zealand claimed the silver while China snagged the bronze.

Meanwhile, New Zealand took home the men's eight gold medal. Germany finished second, and Great Britain claimed the bronze.

