Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Kevin Durant Passes Carmelo Anthony for Team USA's All-Time Olympic Scoring Record

Author:
Publish date:

U.S. men's basketball has a new all-time Olympic scoring leader at 339 points and counting.  

Kevin Durant passed Carmelo Anthony, who previously sat atop the list with 336 points, on Saturday as Team USA faced off against the Czech Republic. Coming into Saturday's game with 331 points, Durant needed only six points to make history.

And he did so in the second quarter, lofting up a three-point jumper to push Team USA ahead. 

Durant has played in a total of 19 Olympic games that span from the 2012 London Games, 2016 Rio Games and 2020 Tokyo Games. He has scored in double digits in all of them, scoring over 20 points six times and was the team's leading scorer in 2012 and 2016. 

While he previously sat behind Anthony as the all-time Olympic scoring leader, he leads USA's all-time career Olympics stats for points averaged (18.9), fourth in games played, fourth in rebounds (88), third in most field goals, first for three-point field goal attempts (203), first in three-point field goals made (60) and tied for sixth in three-post shooting percentage (.526). 

Team USA currently leads the Czech Republic 34-33 in the second quarter.  

Sign up for our free daily Olympics newsletter: Very Olympic Today. You'll catch up on the top stories, smaller events, things you may have missed while you were sleeping and links to the best writing from SI’s reporters on the ground in Tokyo.

More Olympics Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Kevin Durant, Team USA
Olympics

Durant Becomes All-Time U.S. Olympic Scoring Leader

The Nets star only needed 19 games to accomplish what Carmelo Anthony did in 31. KD now is Team USA's all-time Olympic scoring leader at 339 points and counting

cole-hocker-promo
Olympics

Cole Hocker’s Ascent to Top of U.S. Middle-Distance Running

At the Tokyo Olympics, the 20-year-old University of Oregon runner will be the youngest American man competing in the 1,500 meters in 53 years.

mixed-events-lead-tokyo
Play
Olympics

Wave of Mixed Team Sports Shows Growing Olympics Trend

While not a new idea, mixed-gender competitions are a big initiative at the Games.

simone biles (1)
Olympics

Simone Biles Withdraws From Vault, Uneven Bars Finals

Biles is still dealing with what she calls the "twisties" and will be replaced by MyKayla Skinner.

lydia-jacoby-mixed-medley-relay-olympics
Olympics

Team USA Plagued by Trust Issues in Swimming Relays

The U.S. could use a relay revival to end on at the Olympics after a disappointing fifth-place finish in the inaugural mixed medley.

olympics rings (1)
Olympics

Report: Two Male Georgian Judokas Lose Olympic Credentials

The Olympians have been stripped of their credential after violating the COVID-19 protocol by going sightseeing.

Jul 31, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Novak Djokovic (SRB) reacts after being beat by Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) in the men's tennis bronze medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Ariake Tennis Park.
Olympics

Djokovic’s Temper Flares Up in Bronze-Medal Match Loss

The top-ranked tennis star lost his cool and abused his racket several times during a 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3 defeat to Spain's Pablo Carreño Busta.

caeleb-dressel-saturday
Play
Olympics

Dressel's Olympic Schedule Is Not for the Faint of Heart

After a three-race performance on Saturday that included another gold medal, the U.S. swimmer has two more medals on the line Sunday.