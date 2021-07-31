Durant Becomes All-Time U.S. Olympic Scoring Leader

U.S. men's basketball has a new all-time Olympic scoring leader at 339 points and counting.

Kevin Durant passed Carmelo Anthony, who previously sat atop the list with 336 points, on Saturday as Team USA faced off against the Czech Republic. Coming into Saturday's game with 331 points, Durant needed only six points to make history.

And he did so in the second quarter, lofting up a three-point jumper to push Team USA ahead.

Durant has played in a total of 19 Olympic games that span from the 2012 London Games, 2016 Rio Games and 2020 Tokyo Games. He has scored in double digits in all of them, scoring over 20 points six times and was the team's leading scorer in 2012 and 2016.

While he previously sat behind Anthony as the all-time Olympic scoring leader, he leads USA's all-time career Olympics stats for points averaged (18.9), fourth in games played, fourth in rebounds (88), third in most field goals, first for three-point field goal attempts (203), first in three-point field goals made (60) and tied for sixth in three-post shooting percentage (.526).

Team USA currently leads the Czech Republic 34-33 in the second quarter.

