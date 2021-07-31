Simone Biles Withdraws From Vault, Uneven Bars Finals

Ahead of the finals for the vault and uneven bars, USA Gymnastics announced Saturday that Simone Biles will not participate in either event. Her status for the finals in the floor exercise and balance beam has yet to be determined.

Biles will be replaced in both events by MyKayla Skinner.

Biles has been perhaps the story of the Olympics after she withdrew from the team gymnastics final and the individual all-around event, putting her future participation in the Tokyo Games in jeopardy. She reported having, "no idea where (she) was in the air" after she pulled out midway through the team gymnastics final, and has dealt with what she's calling a "twisties" problem that prevents her from executing her moves with confidence.

Biles won six medals in 2016 in Rio—four gold, one silver and one bronze. Skinner, who did not compete in the 2016 Rio Games, dedicated her performance to Biles on Twitter:

