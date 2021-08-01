USA's Jewett Falls, Helps Competitor Up in 800m Semifinal

Isaiah Jewett Falls During Men's 800m Semifinal, Helps Competitor Up and Across The Finish Line

During the final heat of the men's 800 meters at the Tokyo Olympics, Isaiah Jewett of the United States fell with less than 200 meters remaining after it appears he was clipped by Botswana's Nijel Amos. Jewett and Amos hit the track but quickly got up and jogged to the finish line together in a sign of true sportsmanship at the Games.

Jewett is competing in his first Olympics after finishing second at the U.S. Olympic Trials. He is the reigning NCAA champion who traditionally likes taking out races hard for the first lap. In the semifinal, Jewett played it a bit more conservative and sat in fourth place at the bell before attempting to move up.

Amos also told reporters that he felt like he was clipped before the fall.

“I still can’t put my head around it," Amos said after. "I am crazy about it, but that is 800. These things happen.

"I thought I was in a good position to take this heat and I can’t put words on it," he added.

Clayton Murphy, the 2016 Olympic bronze medalist and U.S. Olympic Trials champion, is the lone American to advance to the final.

