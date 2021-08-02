Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
LIVE: USWNT, Canada Play for Place in Olympic Gold Medal Game

After being pushed to the brink of an early Olympic exit via penalty-kick shootout, both the the U.S. women's national team and Canada enter Monday a win away from playing for gold.

The two border foes have new life in Japan and will add to their rivalry in Kashima in an Olympic semifinal, where the winner will face off against either Sweden or Australia for the top place on the podium.

The U.S. escaped a scare from the Netherlands in a 2019 Women's World Cup final rematch, with Lynn Williams and Sam Mewis each scoring a goal and assisting each other in a 2–2 draw that was settled by spot kicks. Alyssa Naeher was the hero, saving two Dutch PKs in the shootout—after having already denied Lieke Martens of a go-ahead goal in the 81st minute on a penalty kick.

Canada's Stephanie Labbé was equally as impressive in a shootout win over Brazil, with the Canadians overcoming legend Christine Sinclair's miss to open PKs by being clinical on their takes and having their goalkeeper come up with consecutive saves.

U.S. manager Vlatko Andonovski has turned again to Williams in the attack, keeping the accomplished likes of Mewis, Megan Rapinoe, Christen Press and Carli Lloyd on the bench, while Tierna Davidson replaces Abby Dahlkemper at center back.

The U.S. applied some early pressure after a hard foul on Lindsey Horan committed by Ashley Lawrence. The initial free kick didn't lead to much, but the ensuing wave of attack resulted in extended possession in the Canadian third and a fifth-minute corner kick.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both sides:

