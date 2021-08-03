Springsteen Falls Short of Equestrian Individual Final

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Jessica Springsteen Fails to Qualify for Olympic Equestrian Individual Final

Author:
Publish date:

U.S. equestrian Jessica Springsteen, daughter of legendary musician Bruce Springsteen, failed to qualify for the Olympic individual jumping finals at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday. 

Springsteen, 29, was on the 14-jump course when her horse, Don Juan van de Donkhoeve, became uneasy. The pair earned four penalty points on the 11th obstacle after knocking down a rail. 

Roughly an hour after her performance she was officially eliminated from the 73-horse field. There were only 30 spots in the final. 

Her Olympics aren't over just yet. She'll compete again Friday night as part of the U.S.'s four-rider entry in the jumping team event.

"All in all, I'm thrilled with the round, and I'm excited for the rest of the week," she said, per The Associated Press.

Sign up for our free daily Olympics newsletter: Very Olympic Today. You'll catch up on the top stories, smaller events, things you may have missed while you were sleeping and links to the best writing from SI’s reporters on the ground in Tokyo.

More Olympics Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

paige-bueckers-uconn-huskies
College Basketball

UConn Star Paige Bueckers Files 'Paige Buckets' Trademark

UConn star Paige Bueckers filed a trademark application on July 13 as the NIL era begins in college athletics.

tom-brady
Play
Extra Mustard

Tom Brady on His Personality Transformation: ‘It’s Nice That I’ve Found My Voice More’

As he turns 44 years old, the QB is giving us more of his personality than ever.

kyle-lowry-heat-raptors-duncan-robinson
NBA

NBA Free Agency Roundtable: Best Signings and Worst Moves

The Crossover staff breaks down the most notable deals and surprising contracts.

Raven Saunders
Play
Olympics

Mother of Olympic Silver Medalist Raven Saunders Dies

Olympian Raven Saunders, the daughter of Clarissa Saunders, won the silver medal in Tokyo in the shot put on Sunday.

gabby-thomas-bronze-lead
Olympics

Watching Gabby Thomas Win Bronze With Her Harvard Teammates

The sprinter's friends looked on and offered insight into the 24-year-old American's mindset as she captured her first medal, marking the start of a promising Olympic career.

The Olympics logo in Tokyo.
Olympics

Springsteen Falls Short of Equestrian Individual Final

Jessica Springsteen and her horse, Don Juan van de Donkhoeve, failed to qualify for the equestrian individual final on Tuesday.

Quenton Nelson
NFL

Colts All-Pro Quenton Nelson to Undergo Foot Surgery

The offensive lineman is dealing with the same type of foot injury that quarterback Carson Wentz has, according to head coach Frank Reich.

lonzo-ball-pelicans-bulls
NBA

Winners and Losers From Day 1 of NBA Free Agency

It was a busy first day of NBA free agency. Here are some thoughts on all of the action that went down.