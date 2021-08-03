Springsteen Falls Short of Equestrian Individual Final

U.S. equestrian Jessica Springsteen, daughter of legendary musician Bruce Springsteen, failed to qualify for the Olympic individual jumping finals at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

Springsteen, 29, was on the 14-jump course when her horse, Don Juan van de Donkhoeve, became uneasy. The pair earned four penalty points on the 11th obstacle after knocking down a rail.

Roughly an hour after her performance she was officially eliminated from the 73-horse field. There were only 30 spots in the final.

Her Olympics aren't over just yet. She'll compete again Friday night as part of the U.S.'s four-rider entry in the jumping team event.

"All in all, I'm thrilled with the round, and I'm excited for the rest of the week," she said, per The Associated Press.

