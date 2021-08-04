Allyson Felix Runs Her Fastest 400 As a Mom, Advances to Final

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Allyson Felix Advances to 400 Meter Olympic Final With Her Fastest Run As a Mom

Author:
Updated:
Original:

In her fifth Olympics, Allyson Felix has advanced to the women's 400 meter final with a 49.89 run to take second in her respective semifinal heat. She looks to win her 10th Olympic medal, which would tie her with Carl Lewis for the most medals in history by a U.S. track and field athlete.

The top two women in each semifinal heat and the next two fastest advanced to the final. Felix pulled together her fastest race since July 2017 to advance to her sixth individual Olympic final. She owns one gold and two silver medals in the 200 meters. At the 2016 Olympics, she took silver behind Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas, who dove across the finish line. 

"It was a fight to get here," Felix said. "When I was younger, I never really thought about making a final. This time, you get older and it seems harder. You just have to get smarter and figure it out. I had to take it one round at a time. It is a very humbling experience but very rewarding to see the progress."

It is also her fastest time since giving birth to her daughter, Camryn, in 2018.

"There are a lot of moments when I was doubtful that I would be able to feel like myself again," Felix told reporters. "Hopefully, a lot of mothers will see themselves in me. I just want to be that inspiration."

Sign up for our free daily Olympics newsletter: Very Olympic Today. You'll catch up on the top stories, smaller events, things you may have missed while you were sleeping and links to the best writing from SI’s reporters on the ground in Tokyo.

More Olympics Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

helen-maroulis-Kawai-lead
Olympics

'This Is a Gift': Helen Maroulis to Wrestle for Bronze at Olympics

Despite a loss in the semifinals, the 29-year-old American is grateful to be back at the Games—and within one match of the victory podium.

WFT rookie Sammis Reyes
Play
NFL

Sammis Reyes and the Path Never Taken

Every rookie has an origin story, but nobody has one quite like Reyes: on a new continent, a new language (thanks to Wu-Tang) and, now, a new sport.

Allyson Felix competing at her fifth Olympics in Tokyo.
Olympics

Allyson Felix Runs Her Fastest 400 As a Mom, Advances to Final

Allyson Felix ran her fastest time since 2017 to advance to the women's 400 meter final a the Tokyo Olympics.

Louis van Gaal coaching for the Netherlands.
Soccer

Louis van Gaal Appointed for Third Stint As Netherlands Coach

The former Manchester United manager last coached the Netherlands to a third-place finish at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Courtney Frerichs celebrates winning a silver medal in the women's steeplechase at the Tokyo Olympics.
Play
Olympics

Courtney Frerichs Takes Silver in Women's Steeplechase

Courtney Frerichs boldly made a move to break open the women's steeplechase final at the Tokyo Olympics and came away with a silver medal.

us-water-polo-lead-newsletter
Play
Olympics

As Olympics Enter Knockout Stage, Three U.S. Teams Reach Semis

It's like every sport reached the playoffs at the same time.

Flags at the Tokyo Aquatics Center.
Olympics

Greek Artistic Swimming Team Out of Olympics Due to COVID-19

Wednesday's 29 new COVID-19 cases among Olympic personnel marked a single-day high since organizers began tracking cases on July 1.

sport-climbing-debut-lead
Olympics

Scenes from Sport Climbing's Captivating Olympic Debut

It was hard to look away from the action in the combined disciplines, but the format has also prompted pushback from competitors.