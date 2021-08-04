Andre De Grasse Finally Gets His Olympic Gold Medal

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
Daily Cover: Noah Lyles's Long Road to Tokyo
Daily Cover: Noah Lyles's Long Road to Tokyo

Andre De Grasse Finally Gets His Gold Medal, Wins 200 Meters

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Canadian sprints star Andre De Grasse finally won his first gold medal at a global championship on Wednesday with a national record of 19.62. Days after taking bronze in the 100-meters, De Grasse is the first Canadian to win gold in the 200 meters at the Olympics since Percy Williams in 1928.

"I went back after the 100 and I was a little bit disappointed in myself, that I could have done better," De Grasse said Wednesday. "I said, 'I gotta go and get this 200, I gotta go and get it.'"

The United States took the next three spots in the results with Kenny Bednarek taking silver following a personal best of 19.68. Reigning world champion Noah Lyles ran 19.74 for bronze and 17-year-old Erriyon Knighton ran 19.98 for fourth place. 

De Grasse burst onto the world scene in 2015 winning a bronze medal in the 100 meters and 4 x 100-meter relay. The performances earned him a multi-year contract worth $11.25 million, which is considered one of the biggest contracts in the sport. 

At the 2016 Olympics, De Grasse went viral for his mid-race smile with Usain Bolt in the semifinal of the men's 200 meters. Bolt ended up getting the best of him in the final by .24 seconds and De Grasse left with a silver medal to go along with his bronze in the 100 meters.

In 2017, De Grasse withdrew from the world championships due to a hamstring injury, and then didn't make a full recovery until he switched coaches in late December 2018. He moved to Florida and started working with coach Rana Reider. De Grasse got back to top form at the 2019 world championships and took bronze in the 100 meters and silver in the 200 meters. The gold was still missing.

Part of De Grasse's problem (aside from Bolt – who was a problem for sprinters for more than a decade) has been the strong contingent of American sprinters that always happened to be a tad quicker. Lyles beat De Grasse in all five of their previous 200-meter races against each other. Bednarek beat De Grasse at two meets in Florida last year and in two Diamond League races this season. De Grasse did manage to beat 17-year-old Erriyon Knighton, who made history as the youngest Olympic finalist and boasts a 19.84, personal best at a meet in Hungary.

With the fastest time out of the blocks, De Grasse looked to change that and managed to clock the fastest time in the world for 2021 and the 18th-fastest performance in history. His golden moment has finally come as he held off the Americans.

"I knew the Americans were going to push me and they were going to take me to a personal best," De Grasse said."It's been five years since I had a personal best, so it was just good to get that finally out the way."

Sign up for our free daily Olympics newsletter: Very Olympic Today. You'll catch up on the top stories, smaller events, things you may have missed while you were sleeping and links to the best writing from SI’s reporters on the ground in Tokyo.

More Olympics Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Andre De Grasse celebrates winning the Olympic gold medal in the men's 200 meters.
Play
Olympics

Andre De Grasse Finally Gets His Olympic Gold Medal

Five years after going viral for smiling with Usain Bolt in the 200m semifinals, Andre De Grasse is an Olympic champion.

Leon Bailey is headed to Aston Villa
Soccer

Aston Villa Signs Jamaica, Leverkusen Star Bailey

Leon Bailey had 15 goals and 11 assists in all competitions last season for Bayer Leverkusen.

helen-maroulis-Kawai-lead
Olympics

'This Is a Gift': Helen Maroulis to Wrestle for Bronze at Olympics

Despite a loss in the semifinals, the 29-year-old American is grateful to be back at the Games—and within one match of the victory podium.

WFT rookie Sammis Reyes
Play
NFL

Sammis Reyes and the Path Never Taken

Every rookie has an origin story, but nobody has one quite like Reyes: on a new continent, a new language (thanks to Wu-Tang) and, now, a new sport.

Allyson Felix competing at her fifth Olympics in Tokyo.
Olympics

Allyson Felix Runs Her Fastest 400 As a Mom, Advances to Final

Allyson Felix ran her fastest time since 2017 to advance to the women's 400 meter final a the Tokyo Olympics.

Louis van Gaal coaching for the Netherlands.
Soccer

Louis van Gaal Appointed for Third Stint As Netherlands Coach

The former Manchester United manager last coached the Netherlands to a third-place finish at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Courtney Frerichs celebrates winning a silver medal in the women's steeplechase at the Tokyo Olympics.
Play
Olympics

Courtney Frerichs Takes Silver in Women's Steeplechase

Courtney Frerichs boldly made a move to break open the women's steeplechase final at the Tokyo Olympics and came away with a silver medal.

us-water-polo-lead-newsletter
Play
Olympics

As Olympics Enter Knockout Stage, Three U.S. Teams Reach Semis

It's like every sport reached the playoffs at the same time.