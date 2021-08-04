Team USA Women Rolls Australia in Quarterfinals of Olympics

Team USA women's basketball remembered that it led Australia by 13 points at halftime nearly three weeks ago during its exhibition game against the Aussies in Las Vegas. When the Americans took the court in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics, they played with a sense of urgency—going on a 17-0 run—in the opening quarter to set the tone for a 79-55 rout of Australia on Wednesday.

With the win, Team USA (4-0) continued its quest for its seventh-straight Olympic gold medal and its 53rd win a row dating back to the bronze medal game of the 1992 Olympics.

Australia (1-3) came into Wednesday's game having defeated Team USA in exhibition play on July 16. However, things were much different on Wednesday. Breanna Stewart, who entered the game averaging 13.7 points in this year's Olympics, finished the game with 23 points including 20 points in 17 minutes in the first half. Brittney Griner finished with 15 points followed by A'ja Wilson with 10 points.

The U.S. has not lost a game in group play since women’s basketball was added to the Olympics in 1976.

The Aussies will fail to medal in the 2020 Olympics in losing to Team USA. Australia, a team with five WNBA players, dropped its third consecutive game. Cayla George led an Australian team that shot 29.6% (21-of-71) from the floor including 7-of-26 from three-point range.

Team USA will face Serbia in the semifinals on Friday.

More Olympics Coverage: