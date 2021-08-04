Team USA Women Rolls Australia in Quarterfinals of Olympics

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Breanna Stewart Leads Team USA in Rout Over Australia

Author:
Publish date:

Team USA women's basketball remembered that it led Australia by 13 points at halftime nearly three weeks ago during its exhibition game against the Aussies in Las Vegas. When the Americans took the court in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics, they played with a sense of urgency—going on a 17-0 run—in the opening quarter to set the tone for a 79-55 rout of Australia on Wednesday. 

With the win, Team USA (4-0) continued its quest for its seventh-straight Olympic gold medal and its 53rd win a row dating back to the bronze medal game of the 1992 Olympics.

Australia (1-3) came into Wednesday's game having defeated Team USA in exhibition play on July 16. However, things were much different on Wednesday. Breanna Stewart, who entered the game averaging 13.7 points in this year's Olympics, finished the game with 23 points including 20 points in 17 minutes in the first half. Brittney Griner finished with 15 points followed by A'ja Wilson with 10 points. 

The U.S. has not lost a game in group play since women’s basketball was added to the Olympics in 1976.

The Aussies will fail to medal in the 2020 Olympics in losing to Team USA. Australia, a team with five WNBA players, dropped its third consecutive game. Cayla George led an Australian team that shot 29.6% (21-of-71) from the floor including 7-of-26 from three-point range. 

Team USA will face Serbia in the semifinals on Friday.  

More Olympics Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Team USA celebrates a home run.
Olympics

USA Baseball Advances With Win Over Dominican Republic

Three-time MLB All-Star Scott Kazmir pitched five scoreless innings in a 3-1 win over the Dominican Republic on Wednesday.

Dalilah Muhammad (USA) celebrates winning the silver medal, Sydney McLaughlin (USA) celebrates winning the gold medal and Femke Bol (NED) celebrates winning the bronze medal during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Olympics

The Future Is Bright for McLaughlin, U.S. Track and Field

American hurdlers Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad are breaking world records and making it look easy.

Breanna Stewart
Olympics

Team USA Women Rolls Australia in Quarterfinals of Olympics

With the win, Team USA continued its quest for its seventh-straight Olympic gold medal.

Aug 3, 2021; Chiba, Japan; Tamyra Mensah-Stock (USA) celebrates after defeating Blessing Oborududu (NGR) in the women's freestyle 68kg final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Makuhari Messe Hall A.
Olympics

Mensah-Stock is First U.S. Black Woman to Win Wrestling Gold

The 2020 Tokyo champ isn't the only one who will go down in her nation's history books. Oborududu became the first Nigerian to win an Olympic wrestling medal.

Aug 4, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Sakura Yosozumi (JPN) in women's park skateboarding during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Ariake Urban Sports Park.
Olympics

Japan Goes 1-2 in First-Ever Women's Park Skateboarding

Two teens and a preteen medaled in the first-ever Olympics women's park skateboarding as Sakura Yosozumi, 19, and Kokona Hiraki, 12, swept gold and silver.

Aug 4, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Dalilah Muhammad (USA) celebrates winning the silver medal and Sydney McLaughlin (USA) celebrates winning the gold medal in the women's 400m hurdles final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Olympic Stadium.
Olympics

McLaughlin Breaks Own World Record in 400m Hurdles

Sydney McLaughlin lowered her own world record by .44 seconds as she charged past defending Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad in the final stretch.

Magc-Interested-Trading-DeMar-DeRozan
NBA

NBA Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Joins Bulls Via Sign-and-Trade

DeMar DeRozan is headed back to the Eastern Conference after three seasons in San Antonio.

Veteran NFL quarterback Philip Rivers looks on after a Colts game
NFL

Philip Rivers Hasn't Ruled Out Returning to NFL

Rivers, 39, said he hasn't completely ruled out returning to play in the NFL despite announcing his retirement earlier this year.