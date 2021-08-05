U.S. BMX Rider Connor Fields to be Released From Hospital Six Days After Crash

U.S. BMX racer Connor Fields is set to be released from the hospital after spending six nights at St. Luke's International Hospital in Tokyo.

The 2016 Rio champion was stretchered off the course after being part of a horrifying three-person wreck in the semifinal heat on July 30. He suffered a brain hemorrhage at the race venue, and now, the 28-year-old is expected to be released on Thursday, Aug. 5.

"He will now return home to be with his friends and family in Henderson, Nevada, and start his rehabilitation," USA Cycling confirmed in a statement.

Shortly after the news broke, Fields tweeted, "I’m back. Ish. Still can only stand for 5-10 min at a time but we’re working!"

Fields was second in a tight pack of riders during last week's qualifying heat. But then, his wheel seemed to catch the back of leader France's, Romain Mahieu, tire and the U.S. racer crashed to the ground. Two other riders fell over Fields, who laid on the track as medical personnel rushed to him.

His father, Mike Fields, watched the horrifying moment from Las Vegas, and in a text message exchange with Sports Illustrated's Greg Bishop, the father was “not in a good place right now” as he waited for an update from the hospital following the crash.

“There’s always a yin and yang to the world and how it works,” Mike typed. “We enjoy the highs of the success and all that comes with it but the other side of the coin is exactly what we’re dealing with now, which (are) the risks and consequences if things go badly.”

This crash, he wrote, “is one of those times we just have to trust in the universe.”

Sign up for our free daily Olympics newsletter: Very Olympic Today. You'll catch up on the top stories, smaller events, things you may have missed while you were sleeping and links to the best writing from SI’s reporters on the ground in Tokyo.

More Olympics Coverage: