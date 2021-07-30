Fields Stretchered Off Into Ambulance After BMX Heat Wreck

Sports Illustrated home
A Revamped Team USA Heads to Tokyo
Connor Fields, a medal favorite in the men's BMX racing, was stretchered off the course after being part of a horrifying three-person wreck in the semifinal heat. 

The defending BMX champion was then loaded onto an ambulance and taken to a hospital for treatment. There has been no immediate update on his condition. 

Fields was in second place as he took on the first turn of the race. His wheel appeared to catch the back of leader France's, Romain Mahieu, and the American crashed to the ground. Two other riders fell over Fields, who laid on the track as medical personnel rushed to him. 

The 28-year-old brought home gold in 2016 Rio, and had already done enough to qualify for the final in Tokyo. 

