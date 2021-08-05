Parchment Upsets Holloway, Takes Gold in Men's 110m Hurdles

Jamaica’s Hansle Parchment stunned the world as he pulled off what could be one of the biggest upsets of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by snagging gold over U.S. runner Grant Holloway.

Prior to the Tokyo Games, the 2012 bronze medalist's best time in the 110 hurdles this year was 13.16. Parchment ran a 13.04 for the gold on Thursday, edging out heavy favorite Holloway.

The Team USA hurdler gave the world record a scare in the Trials but finished at 13.09 for silver while Jamaica’s Ronald Levy took home bronze at 13.10. Holloway, the reigning world champion, had an early lead until the final two hurdles. Parchment closed the gap on the final jump, leaning over the finish line for the victory.

The Stories—and Science—Behind Track and Field's Electric Finish-Line Dives

The former University of Florida athlete is an eight-time NCAA champion and broke the collegiate record in the 110 hurdles. Coming into the Summer Games, Holloway reigned as the 2019 World Champion and indoor 60-meter hurdles world record holder. He had not lost a hurdles race since August 2020.

