USA's Crouser Shatters Shot Put Olympic Record to Win Gold Again

Sign up for our free daily Olympics newsletter: Very Olympic Today. You'll catch up on the top stories, smaller events, things you may have missed while you were sleeping and links to the best writing from SI’s reporters on the ground in Tokyo.

Reigning Olympic champion Ryan Crouser opened up his title defense in the men's shot put final with an Olympic record of 22.83 meters on his first throw of the evening. He went on to better it two more times and ended the day with a 23.30-meter toss for the second-farthest throw in history and a second Olympic gold.

All of Crouser's six throws matched or broke the previous Olympic record. Five of the six were far enough to beat his compatriot Joe Kovacs's 22.65 mark for silver and New Zealand's Tom Walsh's 22.47-meter toss for bronze.

"My mindset was really good going in," Crouser said. "Practice went really well, so today it was a lot about heat management. We knew it would be a long competition and we knew it would be hot. The key was getting a big one early. I managed to do that. I had solidified the win by the end so I got a little more aggressive and chased that bigger throw and finally connected with it".

Andrew Nelles/USA TODAY Sports

Crouser's 2021 campaign has been one of the greatest in history. It kicked off when he broke Randy Barnes's 22.66-meter indoor world record, a mark that had stood since 1989, with a 22.82-meter toss.

It was only a matter of time before Barnes's 1990 outdoor world record of 23.12 meters fell. At the U.S. Olympic Trials, Crouser finally toppled it with a 23.37-meter throw to beat the previous record by about 10 inches.

Kovacs has been Crouser's biggest rival for the past six years. Kovacs won the 2015 world championship title and then took silver behind Crouser at the Rio Olympics and 2017 world championships. The 2019 world championships in Doha proved to be the greatest shot put competition in history, with Kovacs winning by just one centimeter at 22.91 to Crouser and Walsh's 22.90.

"Ryan brings it every time," Kovacs said. "There’s not going to be an easy day, which pushes me to be better. I know I have to be ready."

With his victory on Thursday morning in Tokyo, Crouser becomes the second American man to successfully defend his Olympic gold medal in the shot put since Parry O'Brien went back-to-back in 1952 and 1956.

More Olympics Coverage:

• How Simone Biles Came Back to Win the Bronze of Her Life

• The Stories—and Science—Behind Sprinters' Finish-Line Dives

• Watching Gabby Thomas Win Bronze With Her Harvard Teammates

• Noah Lyles's Bronze Medal Win a Poignant Moment in His Olympic Journey