Team USA Basketball Advances to Gold Medal Game

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Team USA Overcomes Sluggish Start, Beats Australia to Advance to Gold Medal Game

Author:
Publish date:

For much of the first half, it looked like the U.S. men's basketball team was in serious danger of not advancing to the gold medal game for the first time since 2004. The offense look disjointed, the Australians played with purpose and energy and the Americans did not hit their first three-pointer until late in the second quarter.

The U.S. cut a double-digit deficit to just three points at halftime. From that point on, the switch had been flipped, and Team USA outscored Australia 32–10 in the third quarter to turn an upset alert into a blowout 97–78 win to advance to the final.

Kevin Durant led the U.S. with 23 points and nine rebounds on 10-for-19 shooting from the field. Devin Booker added 20 points on 7-for-10 shooting, while Jrue Holiday had 11 points and eight assists.

Team USA missed its first 10 three-point attempts of the game and made just two before halftime. Australia led, 45–34, with just under three minutes left in the first half before the U.S. ended the second quarter on an 8–0 run.

That run eventually ballooned to 40–10 by the end of the third quarter. Team USA disrupted Australia's offensive attack by disrupting shots at the rim and getting in between passing lanes. The U.S. also held a 44–29 advantage on the boards, including a 14–9 edge in offensive rebounds.

Patty Mills scored a team-high 15 points with eight assists for Australia, while Dante Exum had 14 points off the bench. Jock Landale had 11 points and six rebounds.

The U.S. advances to the gold medal game in search of its fourth consecutive gold medal. Team USA will face the winner of Slovenia and France.

Sign up for our free daily Olympics newsletter: Very Olympic Today. You'll catch up on the top stories, smaller events, things you may have missed while you were sleeping and links to the best writing from SI’s reporters on the ground in Tokyo.

More Olympics Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

kevin durant (2)
Olympics

Team USA Basketball Advances to Gold Medal Game

Kevin Durant led Team USA with 23 points as the Americans overcame a slow start to beat Australia, 97–78, in the semifinals.

Jul 30, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Connor Fields (USA) races during the men's BMX semifinal race during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Ariake Urban Sports Park.
Olympics

U.S. BMX Rider Connor Fields to be Released From Hospital

The 2016 Rio Olympic champion was stretchered off the course after being part of a horrifying three-person wreck in the semifinal heat.

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo slam-dunks
NBA

NBA Rumors: Oladipo Returning to Heat, Kanter Back to Boston

His new deal with Miami will reportedly allow the 27-year-old guard to hit free agency again next offseason.

pedro pichardo
Olympics

Portugal's Pedro Pichardo Wins Gold in Triple Jump

Pichardo's best jump was 17.98m, setting a new record for Portugal and becoming the first Portuguese athlete to win a gold medal since 2008.

ryan-crouser
Olympics

USA's Crouser Shatters Shot Put Olympic Record to Win Gold Again

All six of Crouser's monster throws in Wednesday's competition either tied or broke the Olympic record.

Aug 5, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Hansle Parchment (JAM), Grant Holloway (USA) and Ronald Levy (JAM) finish first, second, and third in the men's 110m hurdles final during the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium.
Olympics

Parchment Upsets Holloway, Takes Gold in Men's 110m Hurdles

The 2012 bronze medalist shocked the world as he edged past the reigning world champion in the final stretch.

beach-volleyball-olympics
Olympics

Team USA Beach Volleyball Pair Klineman and Ross In Final

Five years ago, Ross had a different partner and Klineman had a different job. On Thursday, the Americans defeated Switzerland in the Tokyo semifinal.

Team USA 4x100 relay
Olympics

USA's Men's 4x100M Team Fails to Qualify for Final Round

The American men's team was beaten by Ghana by .02 seconds for the last spot in the final, continuing the team's long-running drought in this event.