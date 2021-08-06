April Ross, Alix Klineman Win Beach Volleyball Gold for USA

All tournament long, Team USA's women's beach volleyball duo of April Ross and Alix Klineman marched on nearly undaunted with their sights set on capturing a gold medal. In the final match on Friday, that journey reached its triumphant conclusion.

Ross and Klineman defeated Australia's Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho del Sola in straight sets, 21–15 and 21–16, to bring home gold for the U.S. for the first time since 2012.

Ross and Klineman lost just one set the entire tournament, rarely looking out of control en route to the final round. For Ross, the win is her third Olympic medal and first gold, while Klineman was participating in her first Games.

The United States has won gold in four of the past five Games, but settled for bronze in Rio in 2016. The previous three gold medals were all won by Misty May-Treanor and Kerri Walsh Jennings.

