April Ross, Alix Klineman Win Beach Volleyball Gold for USA

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

April Ross, Alix Klineman Win Beach Volleyball Gold for Team USA

Author:
Publish date:

All tournament long, Team USA's women's beach volleyball duo of April Ross and Alix Klineman marched on nearly undaunted with their sights set on capturing a gold medal. In the final match on Friday, that journey reached its triumphant conclusion.

Ross and Klineman defeated Australia's Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho del Sola in straight sets, 21–15 and 21–16, to bring home gold for the U.S. for the first time since 2012.

Ross and Klineman lost just one set the entire tournament, rarely looking out of control en route to the final round. For Ross, the win is her third Olympic medal and first gold, while Klineman was participating in her first Games.

The United States has won gold in four of the past five Games, but settled for bronze in Rio in 2016. The previous three gold medals were all won by Misty May-Treanor and Kerri Walsh Jennings.

Sign up for our free daily Olympics newsletter: Very Olympic Today. You'll catch up on the top stories, smaller events, things you may have missed while you were sleeping and links to the best writing from SI’s reporters on the ground in Tokyo.

More Olympics Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

kelly-oubre
NBA

Report: Hornets, Oubre Jr. Agree to Two-Year, $26M Deal

The 25-year-old averaged 15.4 points, six rebounds and 30.7 minutes per game over 55 games (50 starts) last season with Golden State.

Krystsina during a press conference. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya is a Belarusian sprinter who refused to fly back to her country out of fear for her safety after criticizing Belarusian Olympic officials. Polish Deputy Foreign Minister, Marcin Przydacz said, that Poland has already given the athlete a humanitarian visa. The Belarusian Olympic Committee said in a statement that coaches decided to withdraw Tsimanouskaya from the Games on doctors’ advice about her “emotional and psychological state.”
Olympics

IOC Sends Home Two Belarus Coaches in Tsimanouskaya Case

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya fled and sought asylum in Poland after she alleged her team’s officials tried to force her to fly home, where she feared for her safety.

april-ross-alix-klineman
Olympics

April Ross, Alix Klineman Win Beach Volleyball Gold for USA

Ross and Klineman completed their dominant run at the 2020 Games, dropping just one set in the entire tournament.

Jun 18, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.
MLB

Report: Bauer's Leave Extended Again, New Texts Surface

The Dodgers pitcher's lawyer released select text messages earlier this week to counter his accuser's arguments.

deshaun-watson-trade-speculation
Play
NFL

Report: Texans Not Returning Calls For Potential Watson Trades

Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson faces 22 civil and reportedly 10 criminal complaints alleging sexual harassment and assault.

jimmy johnson
NFL

Jimmy Johnson to Be Added to Cowboys' Ring of Honor

Johnson's run with Dallas came to an end after his relationship with Jerry Jones soured, but it appears they've buried the hatchet to honor their past victories.

Gianluca Busio is headed to Venezia
Soccer

Venezia Signs Second U.S. Midfielder After Busio Transfer

Gianluca Busio follows Tanner Tessmann to Venice, with the duo doubling the American contingent in Serie A.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey talks at Media Days
College Football

SEC Commissioner Sankey Agrees to Contract Extension

Sankey, who previously signed a deal through 2023, has now been extended through 2026.