Canada Wins Women's Soccer Gold, Beats Sweden in Dramatic PKs

Canada Tops Sweden in Dramatic PK Shootout to Claim Olympic Women's Soccer Gold

Author:
Publish date:

Canada took home gold in the women's Olympic soccer tournament, topping Sweden in a dramatic penalty-kick shootout. 

Canada trailed 2–1 in spot kicks after four attempts, but benefited from Sweden captain Caroline Seger sailing her potential tournament-winning attempt in the fifth frame over the crossbar. 

Deanne Rose responded with a goal for Canada in the bottom of the fifth round to send the shootout to sudden death. And after a save by Stephanie Labbé in the top of the sixth, a Julia Grosso conversion sealed the 3–2 shootout victory after a 1–1 draw through regulation and extra time.

Canada reached the tournament's final after beating the U.S. women's national team 1-0 in a tense semifinal. It marked the first time since 2001 that they had topped the Americans.

Sweden qualified for the gold-medal match after beating Australia 1-0 in the other semifinal.

Sweden's Stina Blackstenius scored in the 34th minute on Friday to give her side an initial advantage. But after a VAR review in the 67th minute confirmed a penalty on Sweden, Jessie Fleming converted a spot kick to tie the score. It was Fleming who scored on a penalty following a VAR review to deliver the decisive goal vs. the U.S.

The game would remain level at 1-1 until an eventual winner was decided. 

As a result of Canada's victory, 25-year-old midfielder Quinn became the first openly transgender athlete to both medal and take home gold at an Olympics.

Friday's victory is Canada's best Olympic result, after winning bronze at the 2012 London Games and finishing third again at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. It also makes an Olympic champion out of legendary forward Christine Sinclair, whose 187 goals are the most in international soccer history. 

