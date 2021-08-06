Kenya's Faith Kipyegon Ends Sifan Hassan's Quest For Triple Gold

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Faith Kipyegon Defends Gold in Women's 1,500 Meters With Olympic Record-Setting Run

Author:
Publish date:

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon successfully defended her gold medal in the women's 1,500 meters at the Tokyo Olympics with an Olympic record time of 3:53.11. With the victory, she becomes the first woman to win back-to-back Olympic gold medals since the Soviet Union's Tatyana Kazankina in 1976 and 1980.

Kipyegon won gold in 2016 and then gave birth to her first daughter in 2018. She returned to the global stage with a silver medal at the 2019 world championships and ran the fourth-fastest time in history with a 3:51.07 personal best at the Monaco Diamond League in July to head into Tokyo as the favorite.

"Once I crossed the finish line, it was a very emotional moment for me," Kipyegon said. "I thought about my daughter who I left behind at home. She wanted me to bring home a gold medal, and I am so happy and excited I did that."

Dutch star Sifan Hassan, who stunned many by falling in the first round of the 1,500 meters and then getting back up and winning her respective heat, just 12 hours after winning gold in the 5,000 meters, tried to pull away in the final lap but Kipyegon managed to pass her on the backstretch. Great Britain's Laura Muir also made the pass and ended up with her first global championship medal with a silver in a British record of 3:54.50. Hassan took bronze in 3:55.86.

Kipyegon's win put an end to Hassan's attempt to become the first person in history to win Olympic gold in the 1,500 meters, 5,000 meters and 10,000 meters. Hassan will have to come back to compete in the 10,000 meters Saturday.

"I am happy with how it all goes but I feel stressed every day," Hassan said. "There is nothing else to do but to focus on Saturday's race. I am focusing on that already. I have to...The body is very tired. I need it for tomorrow."

For Muir, this was the best moment of her career after years of near-misses for the podium. After finishing seventh at the Rio Olympics in the 1,500 meters, she went on to run a personal best and national record of 3:55.22 at the Paris Diamond League just 11 days later. She was fourth in the event at the 2017 world championships and then fifth in 2019. 

“Since Rio, it’s been five years of wanting this medal and missing every single time just by a little bit...And finally to come away with this medal is great."

Elle Purrier St. Pierre, who won the U.S. Olympic Trials, was the top American in 11th place in 4:01.75. Her compatriot Cory McGee was 12th in 4:05.50.

Sign up for our free daily Olympics newsletter: Very Olympic Today. You'll catch up on the top stories, smaller events, things you may have missed while you were sleeping and links to the best writing from SI’s reporters on the ground in Tokyo.

More Olympics Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

climbing-medalists-tokyo-olympics-lead
Olympics

How Slovenia's Janja Garnbret Won Women's Climbing Gold

A look into the 22-year-old's triumph in the combined final, beating out Japan's Miho Nonaka and Akiyo Noguchi, who took home the silver and bronze, respectively.

jalen-green-2021-nba-draft
Play
NBA

Predicting the Next NBA Signature Sneaker Stars

Which players will earn their own shoe in a few years? Here’s a look at the best prospects.

USMNT forward Josh Sargent
Soccer

USMNT's Sargent Out of Werder Bremen Squad Due to Imminent Transfer

Reports have linked Josh Sargent to Premier League side Norwich City.

May 29, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Andre Iguodala (28) controls the ball against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the first period during game four in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Arena.
NBA

Andre Iguodala to Sign One-Year Deal With Warriors

The small forward told the New York Times he plans to end his career with Golden State, where he won three NBA championships.

Canada
Play
Olympics

Canada Wins Women's Soccer Gold, Beats Sweden in Dramatic PKs

Canada took home gold in the women's Olympic soccer tournament, topping Sweden in a thrilling penalty shootout.

Faith Kipyegon clocks an Olympic record to win the women's 1,500 meters.
Olympics

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon Ends Sifan Hassan's Quest For Triple Gold

Faith Kipyegon ran an Olympic record of 3:53.11 to win the women's 1,500 meters. Sifan Hassan ended up third for bronze.

Jamaica Track
Play
Olympics

Jamaica Wins Women's 4x100 Relay; Italy Tops Men's Relay

The Jamaican women's 4x100-meter relay team took home the gold medal on Friday while Italy claimed the men's relay title.

Lionel Messi playing for Barcelona.
Soccer

PSG 'Working on' Signing Messi, Man City Says It's Not

Paris Saint-Germain has confirmed that it is in talks to sign Lionel Messi, while Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said "he is not in our thoughts."