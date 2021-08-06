Kara Winger Will Be U.S. Flag Bearer at Closing Ceremony

Sports Illustrated home
Unchecked: Simone Biles Leaves Olympics Beaming
Women's javelin thrower Kara Winger was selected as the flag bearer for the United States contingent at the closing ceremony at the Tokyo Olympics. 

Winger, 35, chosen by a vote of fellow Team USA athletes, will be the fourth track and field athlete to lead the U.S. delegation in the closing ceremony. 

The Washington state native finished 17th in Tokyo after throwing 59.71 meters (196 feet) in the preliminaries earlier this week — coming up short of reaching the finals, which are made up of the top 12 throwers from the qualifying round.

“It’s an incredible honor to be selected by my fellow Team USA athletes to be our flag bearer,” Winger said in a statement. “There’s no better way to conclude my career as an Olympic athlete than to lead the U.S. team into the Closing Ceremony. On behalf of Team USA, we want to thank the Tokyo Organizing Committee, the people of Tokyo and the country of Japan for hosting these Olympic Games and bringing the world back together again through sport.”

WNBA star Sue Bird and baseball player Eddy Alvarez were the co-flag bearers during the opening ceremony. 

The closing ceremony will take place on Sunday, August 8 and is currently set to begin at 7 a.m. ET. 

