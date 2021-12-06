Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
Report: White House to Announce Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing Olympics

The Biden administration is reportedly expected to announce a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Olympics, according to CNN's Kaitlan Collins. The move would ensure that no U.S. government officials would attend the Games, while still allowing American athletes to compete.

The announcement is expected to come later this week as a protest to China's human rights abuses. Biden said last month that he was considering such a tactic, per CNN's Maegan Vazquez.

The last time the U.S. did a complete boycott of the Olympics—including athlete participation—was at the 1980 Moscow Games, where 66 countries did not attend to protest the Soviet-Afghan War. The 2022 Games are slated to begin on Feb. 4.

