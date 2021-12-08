Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

China: U.S. Diplomatic Boycott 'Violates The Principle of Political Neutrality'

Author:

After President Joe Biden's administration announced its diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Olympics, China said the move “seriously violates the principle of political neutrality of sports established by the Olympic Charter and runs counter to the Olympic motto ‘more united,’” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters, per the Associated Press

Zhao further stated that it was “out of ideological prejudice and based on lies and rumors," adding that the country would respond with “resolute countermeasures." He did not provide details. 

“The U.S. will pay a price for its practices. You may stay tuned for follow-ups,” Zhao said.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced the diplomatic boycott on Monday, saying that it is a statement against China's "ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang." Athletes, however, can still compete. Psaki said Team USA will have the administration's full support.

"US diplomatic or official representation would treat these games as business as usual in the face of the PRC's egregious human rights abuses and atrocities in Xinjiang, and we simply can't do that," Psaki said.

SI Recommends

But the United States is not the only country making this move. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Wednesday the country will join the diplomatic boycott due to human rights concerns. Similarly to the United States, Australian athletes will still be allowed to compete. 

“I’m doing it because it’s in Australia’s national interest,” Morrison said, per the AP. “It’s the right thing to do.” 

But in addition to the human rights concerns, Morrison highlighted that China has been critical of its efforts to have a stronger defense, “particularly in relation, most recently, to our decision to acquire nuclear-powered submarines.”

The last time the U.S. did a complete boycott of the Olympics—including athlete participation—was at the 1980 Moscow Games, where 66 countries did not attend to protest the Soviet-Afghan War. The 2022 Games are slated to begin on Feb. 4.

More From Sports Illustrated

YOU MAY LIKE

fernando tatis jr
MLB

Report: Tatis Jr. Involved in Minor Motorcycle Accident

Tatis was treated at a medical center in the Dominican Republic for what was described as only minor scrapes.

cj mccollum
NBA

Blazers' CJ McCollum Diagnosed With Collapsed Right Lung

McCollum suffered the injury during Saturday's game against the Celtics, and is undergoing further evaluation.

Sep 2, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Peng Shuai (CHN) celebrates after recording match point against Belinda Bencic (SUI) on day nine of the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Tennis

IOC Can’t Give Certainties About Peng Shuai as Concern Grows

The WTA veteran's sexual assault allegations are the first public accusation of this nature against a senior Communist Party official.

lamelo-ball-hornets
Play
Sportsperson

LaMelo Ball Wins SI's Breakthrough Athlete of the Year Award

Ball is averaging 20 points and eight assists per game in his second season in the NBA.

Tyler Herro attends The 2021 Sports Illustrated Awards at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on December 07, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida.
Play
Sportsperson

Tyler Herro Wins SI's Best Dressed Athlete of the Year Award

Herro wore a bright orange suit to the show that drew plaudits from co-hosts DJ Khaled and Cari Champion after Herro accepted the award.

Brady On Stage
Play
Sportsperson

Video: Tom Brady's Speech After Winning Sportsperson of the Year

Brady began the year by winning his seventh Super Bowl title and fifth Super Bowl MVP, and remains one of the game's best passers at 44 years old.

atlanta-braves-world-series
Play
Sportsperson

Braves Take Home SI's Team of the Year Award

Atlanta brought home the city's first major championship in more than 25 years.

Heat forward Udonis Haslem and WNBA champion Candace Parker are honored with SI's Hometown Hero Award.
Play
Sportsperson

Udonis Haslem, Candace Parker Win SI's Hometown Hero Award

The basketball legends hail from Miami and Chicago.