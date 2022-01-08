Skip to main content
Speedskater Erin Jackson Slips, Misses U.S. Olympic Team in Signature Event

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Erin Jackson slipped in the 500 meters and stunningly finished third, failing to make the Beijing Olympics in her signature event Friday at the U.S. speedskating trials.

She had hoped to be given a re-skate, but officials ruled that because she didn’t fall that wasn’t a possibility. Her only chance of getting into the event would be if one of the top two qualifiers would give up their spot to Jackson.

“I messed up, it’s definitely on me,” Jackson said in an interview on USA Network, “but it would be nice to get that re-skate.”

Jackson, the first Black woman to win a World Cup event this season, bobbled in the second straightaway of the sprint. Her time of 38.24 seconds put her second going into the final pairing.

Jackson is ranked No. 1 in the world in the 500, having won four of eight World Cup races this season. She also had a second and a third.

“The rules are you have to fall to get a re-skate,” she said. “In the 500 even a stumble is enough to take you out of it. Maybe I should have sat down (fallen).”

Her time wasn’t fast enough to hold on. Kimi Goetz, already on the U.S. team after finishing second in the 1,000, knocked Jackson out by taking second in 37.86.

Brittany Bowe won in 37.81. She already qualified for her third Olympics with a win in the 1,000 on Thursday. Bowe and Jackson are friends who are both from Ocala, Florida.

“All I can do is wait and see if someone declines their spot, I could go,” Jackson said. “I’m not giving up hope yet.”

The Americans have qualified two spots for the women’s 500 in next month’s Olympics.

Jordan Stolz won the men’s 500 in 34.55 to qualify for his second Olympic event. The 17-year-old phenom won the 1,000 on Thursday.

Austin Kleba finished second in 35.17, although he will have to wait to see if he’ll go to Beijing since the U.S. men only have one quota spot in the event. Final quota reallocations for the Olympics will be done later this month.

