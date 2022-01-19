Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Lindsey Vonn Hired by NBC for Winter Olympics Coverage

Once the star of Winter Olympics broadcasts, Lindsey Vonn will now be featured on the other side of NBC's coverage as a primetime correspondent for the 24th Winter Games in Beijing.

Vonn, 37, won three Olympics medals in her career, including women's downhill gold at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics. Considered one of the most accomplished skiers ever with 82 World Cup victories, Vonn retired in 2019 due to various injuries.

“I’m excited to kind of give a different perspective,” Vonn told NBC Sports in a statement. “I think Michael Phelps was such a good addition to the Summer Games [as a correspondent in Tokyo], and I hope that I can bring the same perspective to the Winter Games. I’m definitely still going to be jealous of the competitors, but I’m excited.”

Vonn served as a broadcast analyst calling World Cup speed races for NBC Sports in 2021. She also worked as a correspondent for NBC Sports and The Today Show during the Sochi Olympics in 2014 while she recovered from injury. 

SI Recommends

Vonn's last Olympic appearance came at the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang, where she won the downhill bronze

The network also announced Olympic gold medalists Ted Ligety (Alpine skiing), Kelly Clark (snowboard halfpipe) and Hannah Kearney (moguls) as part of the broadcast team.

The 2022 Winter Olympics kick off with the opening ceremony on Feb. 4 in Beijing. 

More Olympics Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

rich-bisaccia-raiders
NFL

Source: Raiders, Bisaccia to Discuss Coaching Vacancy

Rich Bisaccia will make his case to remain Las Vegas’s coach in 2022.

Mike McCarthy coaching the Cowboys.
NFL

McCarthy Still Believes Cowboys Final Play Was Right Call

He says 13 seconds was the threshold for a run in that situation.

Concacaf is adding VAR for the rest of World Cup qualifying
Soccer

Concacaf to Implement VAR for Rest of 2022 World Cup Qualifying

The region is making a change to the competition with two three-match windows remaining on the road to Qatar.

mikaela-shiffrin
Olympics

Driving Through the Snowy Alps To Photograph American Skiers

After a car accident, Thomas Lovelock continued on to photograph two covers for SI’s Olympics preview.

Member Exclusive
Jan 16, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium.
NFL

Bucs' Mike Evans Comments on ‘Rematch at Home’ Against Rams

During the 2020 postseason, Tampa avenged two of its regular season losses en route to its Super Bowl title. Can it happen again?

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon
NHL

Power Rankings: Players Hitting Their Stride in 2022

A new team takes over at No. 1. Plus, looking around the league at which players are heating up in the second half of the season.

USMNT-Orlando-World-Cup-Qualifying-Panama
Soccer

USMNT Returns to Orlando for Last Home World Cup Qualifier

The U.S. will be eyeing a similar result vs. Panama compared to the last time the two played a World Cup qualifier on U.S. soil.

Gary Patterson standing next to Steve Sarkisian.
College Football

Report: Former TCU Coach Gary Patterson to Join Texas Staff

The Longhorns have won 10 games just once in the last 12 seasons.