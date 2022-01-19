Lindsey Vonn Hired by NBC for Winter Olympics Coverage

Once the star of Winter Olympics broadcasts, Lindsey Vonn will now be featured on the other side of NBC's coverage as a primetime correspondent for the 24th Winter Games in Beijing.

Vonn, 37, won three Olympics medals in her career, including women's downhill gold at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics. Considered one of the most accomplished skiers ever with 82 World Cup victories, Vonn retired in 2019 due to various injuries.

“I’m excited to kind of give a different perspective,” Vonn told NBC Sports in a statement. “I think Michael Phelps was such a good addition to the Summer Games [as a correspondent in Tokyo], and I hope that I can bring the same perspective to the Winter Games. I’m definitely still going to be jealous of the competitors, but I’m excited.”

Vonn served as a broadcast analyst calling World Cup speed races for NBC Sports in 2021. She also worked as a correspondent for NBC Sports and The Today Show during the Sochi Olympics in 2014 while she recovered from injury.

Vonn's last Olympic appearance came at the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang, where she won the downhill bronze.

The network also announced Olympic gold medalists Ted Ligety (Alpine skiing), Kelly Clark (snowboard halfpipe) and Hannah Kearney (moguls) as part of the broadcast team.

The 2022 Winter Olympics kick off with the opening ceremony on Feb. 4 in Beijing.

More Olympics Coverage: