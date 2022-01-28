Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
2022 Winter Olympics Preview: Jessie Diggins
2022 Winter Olympics Preview: Jessie Diggins

Can You Tell the Difference Between Natural and Man-Made Snow?

When athletes slide down the slopes or drop in on the halfpipe in Beijing, there won’t be fluffy, nature-made powder underfoot. But how much of an impact will artificial snow actually have on the competition?

Maddie Mastro knows her snow.

The 21-year-old snowboarder from Wrightwood, Calif., can expound on the differences between the flakes upstate at Mammoth Mountain (“it’s really heavy and wet”) and the powder in Colorado (“it’s typically dry and fluffy”), so she can tell instantly when the snow in a halfpipe is fake.

Mastro says artificial snow—like the stuff that will dominate the Beijing 2022 Olympics—is sticky and “doesn’t glide the way natural snow glides,” so it feels like you’re riding on sand or carpet. But like all the skiers and snowboarders who will compete in the 2022 Olympics, she has learned how to adjust to the icy imitations that will cover the courses, hills and halfpipe in greater Beijing. Mastro, who finished 12th in the halfpipe at the 2018 Games, likens man-made snow to fine-grit sandpaper. Because it lacks any natural moisture or crystals, she says, snowboarders use a wax made for colder temperatures that is harder, to make sure their boards will “stand up to the snow” and “slide as fast as possible.”

“Natural snow kind of cuts like butter,” she says. “It’s smooth, and the snow feels good. Man-made is quite a harsher cut. It rips moisture out of your board fast. You want your board to be as well hydrated as possible to help it glide against the snow.”

GettyImages-1306573771 copy

Slopestyle rider and 2018 gold medalist Red Gerard echoes Mastro’s preference for real snow, adding that his “edges grip way better” when competing on a course made from it. Gerard says of the fake stuff, “It’s just like a hockey rink when you have hockey snow. It’s basically shaved ice. That’s what it feels like you’re riding on.”

SI Recommends

According to U.S. cross-country skier Hailey Swirbul, artificial snow is also more firm and harder-packed, which requires competitors in her sport to generate even more power as they race. To prevent slippage and provide traction on the course, athletes apply kick wax, or grip wax, to the middle third of the ski, or the kick zone. The 23-year-old Coloradan says skiers choose the type based on the conditions—hard waxes for colder temperatures, and softer, supersticky ones for warmer environments—but the man-made version makes it “a little bit trickier” to figure out because of the varying humidity levels that the snow is created in.

Hailey_Swirbul

During training, most Olympic hopefuls don’t seek out fake snow because they encounter it throughout the season, anyway. Mastro rarely finds a halfpipe that is completely natural, due to the amount of snow it requires. Most are a mix of real and fake, so athletes will have experience competing under various conditions before they arrive in Beijing. “It’s just something that we get used to having to adapt back and forth to,” says Swirbul.

Despite its tacky texture, the artificial stuff, Mastro says, “would not make a good snowball.” So don’t expect to see someone’s version of Frosty along the slopestyle course or cross-country track this month.

More Olympics Coverage

For Outdoor Winter Olympians, Combating the Conditions Is Critical
How the Artificial Snow Was Made for the Beijing Olympics
Mikaela Shiffrin Is Focused on the Process

YOU MAY LIKE

76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reaches for a rebound against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center.
NBA

76ers Should Not Waste Joel Embiid's MVP-Caliber Season

If Daryl Morey can trade Ben Simmons for a valuable piece, Philadelphia could vault itself among the NBA’s true title contenders.

49ers movement and performance specialist Tom Zheng
NFL

Meet Tom Zheng, the 49ers’ Secret Weapon to Staying Healthy

Skeptics beware: He can pinpoint injuries and issues that players have never disclosed. But he’s no psychic, just an expert in the human body.

Babe Ruth Bat Sold $1 Million
Extra Mustard

Rare Babe Ruth Pitching Clinic Video From Film Goes Viral

The video originated from ‘Perfect Control’, a 1932 baseball short film.

Wordle
Extra Mustard

The Sports World Gets in on ‘Not Wordle’ Trend

Care to take a guess on what your favorite teams, athletes and stadiums posted? You only have six tries after all.

Troy Aikman at an NFL game.
Extra Mustard

Troy Aikman Could Call His Last Game for Fox on Sunday

The NFC Championship game could be the last one for the NFL Hall of Famer.

USMNT's Antonee Robinson celebrates his goal vs. El Salvador
Play
Soccer

Win vs. El Salvador Has USMNT Flipping Toward World Cup

A narrow, deserved triumph in the Ohio cold won't garner style points, but the three points in the standings, thanks to another fullback contribution, will do the trick.

Sep 12, 2016; Landover, MD, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) celebrates with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) after catching a touchdown against the Washington Redskins during the first half at FedEx Field.
Extra Mustard

Antonio Brown Congratulates Ben Roethlisberger on Retirement

The two played together from 2010 to ’18 before Brown was traded.

Alphonso-Davies-Twitch
Soccer

Canada Star Davies Gives Amazing Twitch Commentary of WCQ Win

Alphonso Davies couldn't be on the field for Canada Thursday night, but that didn't mean he couldn't take part in its latest World Cup qualifying triumph.