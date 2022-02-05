Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Canada's John Morris Coached Australia to Olympic Curling History. Now He'll Compete Against Them

BEIJING — The biggest Australia curling fan here wears Canada’s colors. His name is John Morris, and he is a two-time Olympic gold medalist who is trying to earn his third this month at the Ice Cube. But when he’s not pursuing his own goal, he’s celebrating Australia's Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt for achieving theirs.

“I think it was really inspiring to see that young athletes with a dream to go to the Olympics, who had a long way to go, were able to reach their full potential,” says Morris, 43.

Maybe not their full potential: After a 7–3 loss to Italy on Saturday, Gill and Hewitt are winless in seven games, putting them in last place in the mixed doubles tournament with two games left. If they had caught a few breaks, Morris said, that figure would be different: Four of their losses came by one point. But this journey wasn’t about Olympic gold for them. It was about their Olympic goal.

curling-australian-mixed-doubles

When Gill, 22, and Hewitt, 27, qualified for the Games in December, they became the first Australian curlers to earn an Olympic berth—and an underdog story from a nation that lacks a dedicated curling facility. Until they moved to Canada to work with Morris, Gill and Hewitt lived 1,100 miles apart—Gill in subtropical Brisbane, Hewitt in temperate Melbourne—and trained separately once a week at rinks after the hockey players and figure skaters had finished churning up the ice.

“Literally all they do is, like, run a Zamboni over it and we give it a quick pebble and away we go,” said Gill, referring to the water curlers spray on the rink to form tiny chunks of ice that help the stones curl. “So the quality is very different to what we’re seeing here.”

Still, those weekly sessions were luxurious compared to their other training method: practicing sweeping in their kitchens.

“There’s one spot on the floor that’s extremely shiny,” said Gill, laughing.

SI Recommends

They receive some funding from the Olympic Winter Institute of Australia, but hey had to schedule all this around their real lives; Gill is in her final year of studying to be an elementary school teacher at Queensland University of Technology Brisbane and recently quit her waitressing job, and Hewitt works as an exercise physiologist with side gigs at a supermarket and an ice rink. They hope that their success will encourage the government to build a curling rink in Australia.

john-morris-curling

Hewitt was born into a curling family—his Canadian mother, Lynn, taught his Australian father, Steve, to play, and Steve made it as far as eighth place at the 1992 Olympics, where curling was a demonstration sport. Gill picked up the game at 11 after her mother watched Olympic curling and started a club with a few Canadian expats.

Four years ago, the pair teamed up in an attempt to make the Games. Two years ago, they asked the best curler they knew—Canada's Morris—if he would coach them. They worked together remotely and at competitions for a year until Morris, who works as a firefighter and has two young children, asked them if they wanted to move to his hometown of Canmore, Alberta. Once the border reopened, they found a townhouse near Morris and trained alongside him and his partner, Rachel Homan.

Gill and Hewitt rave about Morris’s leadership and his kindness, the way he sent them a good-luck card before the Olympics that ended with: “Friend first. Coach second.” Gill jokes she might move to Canmore fulltime. And they gush about their love for the sport—Gill for the combination of strength and finesse, Hewitt for the camaraderie.

Morris, who won his first Olympic gold on the men’s team in 2010 and his second in mixed doubles in ’18, found that his students gave him as much as he gave them. “They were just super positive and so keen and just ate up anything I said—and it worked,” he said. “I've never coached before, and I'm like, ‘Guys, I really think we should do this’ and then they did it and it worked, and it was just really cool to see that. And it was really refreshing to see how positive and keen their attitude was. I’m near the end of my career, and it's hard to find that motivation sometimes, so seeing that inspired me.”

Australia is scheduled to play Canada in the mixed doubles tournament on Sunday at 8:05 p.m. Beijing time. No matter the outcome, Morris will win. 

More Winter Olympics Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

shaun-white
Olympics

Shaun White Says Beijing Games Will Be His Final Competition

The three-time gold medalist will compete in the men’s halfpipe this week.

first-medal
Olympics

Norway's Johaug Wins First Gold Medal of Beijing Olympics

Therese Johaug finished first in the women’s 15-kilometer cross-country skiathlon.

team-usa1
Olympics

Tracking Every Medal for Team USA at the Beijing Winter Olympics

Check out every medal Team USA has won at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.

Jayson Tatum
NBA

Tatum’s Third-Quarter Eruption vs. Pistons Sparked By Former Coach

Tatum scored 19 of his 28 points in the third quarter after his old assistant talked down on his production.

Shaun White
Olympics

How to Watch Shaun White at the Beijing Olympics

Here’s Shaun White’s complete schedule in the men’s halfpipe event.

mikaela-shiffrin
Olympics

How to Watch Mikaela Shiffrin in the Beijing Olympics

Shiffrin can set the American record for most Olympic gold medals by an alpine skier.

Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) makes a catch in front of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Mike Hughes (21) and linebacker Ben Niemann (56) during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Extra Mustard

DeVonta Smith Makes Bold Claim About Philly Cheesesteaks

The Eagles wide receiver had some strong comments about the Philly food staple that may upset some Eagles fans.

Reports: Browns Fire Head of Football Ops Sashi Brown--IMAGE
NFL

Report: Sashi Brown to Replace Cass as Ravens President

The 45-year-old, who served as Washington’s team president, is returning to football with Baltimore.