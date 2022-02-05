Skip to main content
How to Watch Mikaela Shiffrin in the Beijing Olympics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin, a three-time Olympic medalist, will look to add to her medal count on the world’s biggest stage when she competes in the 2022 Beijing Games.

Shiffrin is slated to compete in five events in this year’s Winter Games. As she prepares to compete in all five (and potentially a sixth), the American has a chance to make history. With one more gold medal, she will set the record for most Olympic gold medals by an American in alpine skiing.

Here’s the schedule of when Shiffrin will compete during the Winter Games in Beijing. 

February 6: Shiffrin will compete in Run 1 of the Women’s Giant Slalom. The competition will start at 9:15 p.m. ET on NBC and streaming live on Peacock. 

February 7: If she advances, Shiffrin will compete in the Final Run of the Women’s Giant Slalom. The event will begin at 2:45 a.m. ET on NBC and streaming live on Peacock. 

February 10: Shiffrin will compete in the Women’s Super-G event. The competition will start at 10 p.m. ET on NBC and streaming live on Peacock.

February 14: Shiffrin will compete in the Women’s Downhill event. The competition will begin at 10 p.m. ET on NBC and streaming live on Peacock. 

February 16: Shiffrin will compete in the Women’s Combined, Downhill event. The competition will start at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBC and streaming live on Peacock. 

February 17: Shiffrin will compete in the Women’s Combined, Slalom event. the competition will begin at 1 a.m. ET on NBC and streaming live on Peacock. 

Shiffrin could also potentially compete in the mixed team parallel event, according to the Associated Press. In three appearances in the Olympics, Shiffrin has recorded two gold medals and one silver. 

Her first Olympic Games was in 2004 in Sochi. 

