Kamila Valieva Becomes First Woman to Land Quad at Olympics

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva found making history so simple, she did it twice.

The 15-year-old became the first woman to land a quadruple jump at the Olympics, pulling off the feat two times during the free skate portion of the team event on Monday. She landed both a quad salchow and a quad toe, and also hit a triple axel.

Valieva’s performance helped the Russian Olympic Committee clinch gold in the team event, while the United States finished in second and Japan took home the bronze.

The teenager is believed to be just the third woman to ever attempt a quad at the Olympics, according to Alex Azzi of NBC Sports. Surya Bonaly of France first tried the move at the 1992 Albertville Games, but under-rotated. Japanese skater Miki Ando tried the move at the 2006 Torino Games but fell on her attempt.

Valieva is one of three Russian skaters—along with Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova—to have a quad in their arsenal, and all are expected to attempt them at these Games.

