Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Mexico's Donovan Carrillo Is Living the Olympic Dream

The 22-year-old who trains alongside grade-schoolers at a tiny shopping mall rink is the country’s first-ever skater to advance to the free skate final.

BEIJING — Wearing a grin the size of the rink, Donovan Carrillo wiped away tears and sweat and lamented the only disappointment of his Olympics so far: He had to get off the ice.

“I didn’t want it to end,” he said afterward, still beaming from his personal-record 79.69-point performance, a personal best. “I wanted to keep living the Olympic dream.”

Even figure skaters who train in world-class facilities gush about how different the ice feels at the Games; the 22-year-old Carrillo, only the fourth Olympic figure skater in Mexican history, does quadruple toe loops amid grade-schoolers learning to skate at the miniature rink at a shopping mall. So when he got here, his first task was to rewrite his choreography to account for the larger size of an Olympic rink.

In many ways, his situation is outrageous: A Winter Olympian living in subtropical Léon, where the average temperature in January is 59º, practicing at the Ice Sport Center at the Plaza Mayor mall, a few yards from a GameStop and around the corner from a Sears. But he said he will not try to upgrade when he gets home.

“It’s working,” he said. “When something is working, I don’t believe in changing too much.”

Carrillo tried diving and gymnastics as a small child, then picked up skating at 8, initially following his older sister Daphne to lessons and then developing a crush on another child there. The girl quit. Donovan kept skating. When he watched the Vancouver Olympics on TV at 10, he decided to make it there himself. His local rink in Guadalajara closed three years later, so he and his coach, Gregorio Núñez, moved three hours northeast to León.

donovan-mitchell-mexcio

SI Recommends

There was—and is—not much support for Carrillo at home. He trains alongside the best skaters he can find, a handful of 11-to-14-year-old girls. “They are working on triples and double Axels,” he said. A few years ago, he started a crowdfunding website to raise money, which made about $2,400. Eventually the Mexican government began funding him as an elite athlete as well. He also works as an assistant coach at the Ice Sport Center, helping skaters of all ages.

Carrillo is one of just 35 people here representing Latin America, and the only figure skater. He thinks often of what that means.

“It’s really something that motivates me to do my best and to inspire more kids in Latin America and in my country to try to practice winter sports,” he said. “Many people told me during the beginning of my career that this was a crazy dream for a kid, because I always wanted to be at the Olympics, and when I talked about this dream with people, they were always laughing or telling me that it was impossible for a Mexican to qualify, and the only thing that I could do in international events was to [finish in] last place. I never wanted to think like that.”

He skated to a medley of “Black Magic Woman” and “Shake It,” both performed by Santana, because guitarist Carlos Santana is Mexican American. Carrillo wore a black costume, embellished with some 7,000 Swarovski crystals, by Guadalajaran designer Edgar Lozano. (“He gave it to me for free,” Carrillo added happily.) As he exited the ice, Carrillo found the camera and flashed his skate guards, colored like the Mexican flag.

“We have some challenges in Mexico,” he said. “Sometimes people think that the artistic sports are only for women. So that's something I had to fight when I was a kid, because many people at school told me, You’re a girl. … I always skated because it was something that I was enjoying. Something that was making me happy. So I think that's one of the reasons why we don't have many male skaters in my country. And we don't have much infrastructure. I think my performances here are gonna hopefully bring more male skaters into figure skating. That was actually one of my goals, to inspire more people to practice figure skating, because I think many of them could find their passion just like I did.”

Another of his goals was to qualify for the free skate, which the top 24 do. He achieved that on Tuesday. Even after his exciting showing, he will not win a medal here. But he will get to do something wonderful: He will get to skate on Olympic ice again. 

More Olympics Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

nathan-chen-fist-pump-lead
Olympics

Nathan Chen Is One Step Closer to Elusive Gold Medal

Four years after a disastrous performance cost him a chance at Olympic glory, the 22-year-old dominated in Beijing on Tuesday. To win, he must continue to fight off nerves—and a positive test.

us-can
Olympics

Canada Surges to Win Over U.S. in Olympic Women’s Hockey

The Canadian team claimed the top seed in Beijing heading into the elimination rounds.

nathan-chen1
Olympics

Nathan Chen Sets World Record in Short Program

Tuesday's historic performance comes after Chen fell twice during the PyeongChang Games.

Medal podium at 2022 Beijing Winter Games
Olympics

2022 Winter Olympics Medal Count: How Each Country Has Fared in Beijing

Check out the overall medal count at the Games.

Virginia guard Reece Beekman (2) drives to the hoop past Duke forward Joey Baker (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Durham, N.C.
College Basketball

UVA Nets Upset Over No. 7 Duke on Last-Second Three

Reece Beekman hit a three-pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining as the Cavaliers knocked off the No. 7 Blue Devils 69–68 on Monday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady waves to the crowd.
NFL

Brady Doesn't Rule Out Eventual NFL Return: ’Never Say Never’

Tom Brady didn't slam the door shut on the NFL in his first public comments since retiring.

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores runs off the field after winning the game against the New York Jets.
NFL

Flores’s Lawyers Claim Lawsuit Prevented Texans Hiring

Houston announced the hire on Monday evening.

Lovie Smith on the sidelines during a Texans game.
NFL

Look: Full List of 2022 NFL Coaching Hires

The 2022 hiring cycle is complete.