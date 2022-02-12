Former Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon defended Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva after reports surfaced that she tested positive for banned substance in December.

“This entire situation is heartbreaking,” Rippon said on Twitter. “This young girl is just 15. She’s a minor. The adults around her have completely failed her. They’ve put her in this awful situation and should be punished.”

Valieva entered the Olympics as the favorite to take home gold in the women’s figure skating competition. After the Russian team came in first during the team portion, results of a drug test from December confirmed Valieva had a banned heart medication in her system.

Valieva was immediately suspended by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency. She appealed the temporary suspension, and while it was lifted temporarily, her eligibility for future events is unknown.

Rippon, meanwhile, continued to take aim at those in charge.

“The IOC’s ban on Russia’s participation in the Olympics was NOT strict enough,” he said in a tweet. “I believe that the ROC athletes are doing what they’re told in an effort to please their coaches and federation. I blame those in charge. Flops.”

It is still unclear whether the ROC will be awarded gold in the team figure skating competition. Either way, the Russian Olympic Committee has found itself embroiled in yet another cheating scandal in the making.

“The ROC has miserably failed its athletes and embarrassed themselves on the world stage YET AGAIN,” Rippon tweeted. ”My heart breaks for the Russian athletes competing in Beijing who will have everything they do at this Olympics questioned.”

Rippon represented the USA in the 2018 Olympics at Pyeongchang, taking home a bronze medal during the team event.

