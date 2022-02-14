Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Norwegian Biathlete Drops Out of Olympics After Collapsing at Finish Line

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — A Norwegian biathlete who collapsed after crossing the finish line in the women’s 10-kilometer pursuit race will be heading home instead of competing again at the Beijing Olympics.

Ingrid Landmakr Tandrevold, who said Monday she has had heart issues in the past, was in position to win a medal at the end of Sunday’s race but stalled as she approached the line and then fell to the ground after crossing it. She ended up finishing 14th.

Dropping to the ground at the end of a biathlon race is common for skiers who push themselves on the ski tracks and shooting range, but several other competitors noticed that Tandrevold appeared to be in trouble and alerted medical staff.

On Monday, Tandrevold said she is feeling better but is done with competing again this week.

“I just think I pushed my limits in the altitude and in a tough race, but since I’ve had issues with my heart earlier in my career, we need to be careful and we need to check it out further,” Tandrevold said. “I’m not allowed to compete more in these Olympics so I will go home to Norway.”

Norway team doctor Lars Kolsrud said ending Tandrevold’s Olympics was a medical decision.

SI Recommends

“We want to take her home and have her examined and see what we can do, and what we can help (with) so this is not happening again,” he said.

The 25-year-old Tandrevold said she hopes to have “many more years in this sport.”

Tandrevold was competing in her second Olympics for the powerhouse Norwegian squad. The team won the opening mixed relay race and teammate Marte Olsbu Roeiseland has won two individual gold and one bronze medal so far at the Beijing Games.

The Norwegians are favored to win another gold in Wednesday’s team relay.

“There is nothing I want more than to compete in the relay with my teammates and the other girls and the best team,” Tandrevold said, “but my health is more important.”

More Olympics Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

hubbell-donohue-ice-dancing-embrace
Olympics

Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue Stick Together On the Ice to Win Bronze

After more than a decade together as a team—and a stretch as a couple off the ice—the skating pair finally captured an Olympic medal in their last competition.

valieva2
Play
Olympics

IOC, CAS Yield to Russia Once Again With Valieva Decision

The Court of Arbitration for Sport cleared Kamila Valieva to compete in Beijing, sparking questions about the impunity Russia continues to enjoy at the Olympics.

tiger-snowboard
Olympics

Watch: Snowboarder Makes Olympic Run Wearing Tiger Costume

It's safe to say Lucile Lefevre's run was grrr-eat.

kamila valieva (1)
Olympics

Russian Skater Valieva Cleared to Compete After Failed Drug Test

The 15-year-old Russian skater failed a drug test before the Olympics, and later won gold in the team event.

Joe Burrow taken down by the Rams' Aaron Donald at Super Bowl LVI.
Play
NFL

Joe Burrow Tweets Message for Bengals Fans After Loss

After an incredible playoff run, Burrow and Cincinnati lost a tight game in Los Angeles.

Jaguars Helmet
NFL

2022 NFL Draft Order: First Round Set After Super Bowl

For the second consecutive year, the Jaguars finished with the NFL’s worst record.

Cooper Kupp scores a touchdown on Eli Apple.
Play
NFL

Cooper Kupp Breaks Down Game-Winning TD Catch

The wide receiver caught his second touchdown of the game en route to a victory and MVP honors.

Kallie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor hold American flags behind them after winning gold and silver in the women's monobob.
Olympics

Humphries Wins Historic Gold as U.S. Goes 1–2 In Monobob

Elana Meyers Taylor claimed silver.