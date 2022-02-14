Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
And Now You Know: Sweeping Sensation
And Now You Know: Sweeping Sensation

Kamila Valieva Decision Proves IOC Lets Russia Act As Rogue Olympic State

The 15-year-old figure skater can continue competing in Beijing despite testing positive for a banned substance, showing once again that organizers have yet to properly deal with the country's state-sponsored doping.

BEIJING – Today’s Olympic doping update: Russians are not supposed to take drugs, but they can give them to their kids. That is not a joke. Well, it is. But it’s not supposed to be.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) decided skater Kamila Valieva can continue to compete in figure skating at the Olympics despite taking a banned heart medication because, according to the IOC, Valieva is a “protected person.” I figured Valieva is protected because she is Russian, but it turns out, it’s because she is 15.

Basically: She is too young for her drug use to be her fault, so carry on. So now Valieva gets to keep her gold medal from the team competition and perform in the singles competition, and if Russia puts amphetamines in her breakfast and springs in her skates, you can expect the IOC to respond with a look of moderate disappointment.

The IOC continues to fulfill its dual mission of staging one of the world’s great sporting events, then screwing it up. We can (and perhaps should) have a robust discussion about whether 15-year-olds should be allowed to compete in Olympic figure skating, but I think we can all agree: If you let them compete, they need to compete by the same rules. When Katie Ledecky swam in London in 2012 at age 15, nobody shortened the pool for her.

valieva1

After announcing the ruling, CAS director general Matthieu Reeb took no questions, which is too bad, because the first one would have been, “WHAT THE HELL IS WRONG WITH YOU?” The second one would have been about why he needs director and general in his title. The third would have been about the mess the IOC and CAS have created by repeatedly botching their handling of Russia’s state-sponsored doping.

The IOC originally banned Russia from competition in 2017, then gradually removed any teeth from that decision. In ’18, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) announced Russia was “fully reinstated.” Then in 2019, WADA banned Russia again.

There have been Russians at every Olympics since the “ban.” Russians are officially competing here under neutral uniforms, but that means about as much as your favorite NBA team wearing City Edition uniforms. It’s still the same team. Putting four Russians in a bobsled and claiming it doesn’t matter that they’re all Russian is beyond silly.

In 2017, the IOC announced that Russia’s government officials would be forbidden from attending the Games. Yet Russian president Vladimir Putin attended the opening ceremony here. He was seen nodding off, or pretending to, when Ukraine was introduced.

SI Recommends

Whether banning Russia in the first place was fair or not, the goal behind it was simple: The IOC had to take a stand against state-sponsored doping. But it has done so in such haphazard and incompetent fashion that the goal got lost. Now, here is CAS, essentially ruling that Valieva can continue to compete because this is probably just state-sponsored doping. She is just a minor and therefore “protected.”

CAS also ruled that the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and World Anti-Doping Code clearly have different standards of evidence and lower sanctions for “protected persons,” but are “silent with respect to provisional suspension imposed on protected persons.”

valieva4

Letting RUSADA decide the standard is like letting mob bosses make racketeering laws. But the IOC and CAS have repeatedly given Russia latitude it does not deserve. According to the International Testing Agency, Valieva submitted a test on Dec. 25 during the Russian national championships. Her sample was not run until Feb. 7, after she won gold here.

Well, hey, stuff happens. You open your Christmas gifts, you’re excited, and you forget to run a drug test for seven weeks. It happens to the best of countries.

When Valieva tested positive on Feb. 7, RUSADA suspended her provisionally. She requested a hearing. RUSADA un-suspended her. That put the case in CAS’s hands, and CAS dropped it and ran away.

The situation is pretty obvious to anybody who wants to see it. The Russian doping program came to light after the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, and eight years later, Russia is still a rogue Olympic state, doing what it pleases because it can. The IOC and CAS never dealt with this properly before. Why would they do it now?

In the middle of this all is a 15-year-old kid who skated extraordinarily well, and probably would have done so even if she hadn’t taken drugs. There is no way to know, of course, and yes: The rules are the rules. But Valieva is almost certainly a victim here, too. She should be competing cleanly. The IOC and CAS failed her, just as they failed the rest of the world. There are thousands of Olympians who should, in the most fundamental sense, be protected people. What does the IOC tell them?

More Olympics Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

tiger-snowboard
Olympics

Watch: Snowboarder Makes Olympic Run Wearing Tiger Costume

It's safe to say Lucile Lefevre's run was grrr-eat.

kamila valieva (1)
Olympics

Russian Skater Valieva Cleared to Compete After Failed Drug Test

The 15-year-old Russian skater failed a drug test before the Olympics, and later won gold in the team event.

Joe Burrow taken down by the Rams' Aaron Donald at Super Bowl LVI.
Play
NFL

Joe Burrow Tweets Message for Bengals Fans After Loss

After an incredible playoff run, Burrow and Cincinnati lost a tight game in Los Angeles.

Jaguars Helmet
NFL

2022 NFL Draft Order: First Round Set After Super Bowl

For the second consecutive year, the Jaguars finished with the NFL’s worst record.

Cooper Kupp scores a touchdown on Eli Apple.
Play
NFL

Cooper Kupp Breaks Down Game-Winning TD Catch

The wide receiver caught his second touchdown of the game en route to a victory and MVP honors.

Kallie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor hold American flags behind them after winning gold and silver in the women's monobob.
Olympics

Humphries Wins Historic Gold as U.S. Goes 1–2 In Monobob

Elana Meyers Taylor claimed silver.

joe burrow
NFL

Joe Burrow to Have Knee Evaluated After Return to Cincinnati

Burrow had his right knee twist awkwardly during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVI, but remained in the game without being examined by the medical staff.

Cooper Kupp scores a touchdown on Eli Apple.
Play
Extra Mustard

NFL Players Roast Eli Apple on Twitter After SB Loss

Lamar Jackson was one of the players who had some fun at Apple’s expense.