2022 Winter Olympics Medal Count: How Each Country Has Fared in Beijing

The 24th Winter Olympics are officially underway in Beijing.

Norway's Therese Johaug took home the first gold medal of the Beijing Games in the women’s 15-kilometer skiathlon on Saturday, and from there, the medals have been coming fast. 

Norway is the all-time Winter Olympics overall medal leader and gold medal leader with a substantial lead over the United States, who is second. 

The United States have not won the overall medal count since 2010 in Vancouver. Meanwhile, Norway ended the PyeongChang Games in 2018 as the overall medal leader after tying with Germany for the highest gold medal count.

Team USA arrives in Beijing is the largest delegation at the 24th Winter Games with 224 athletes, the country's second-largest delegation in its Winter Olympic history.

Check out our medal tracker below to see overall medal count at the Beijing Olympics, or head to our Team USA medal tracker for a list of every American medalist. 

Overall Medal Leaderboard

1. Norway — 2 gold, 0 silver, 0 bronze (2 total)
2. Slovenia — 1 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze (2 total)
3. China — 1 gold, 0 silver, 0 bronze (1 total)
3. Netherlands — 1 gold, 0 silver, 0 bronze (1 total)
3. Sweden — 1 gold, 0 silver, 0 bronze (1 total)
6. Italy — 0 gold, 2 silver, 0 bronze (2 total)
7. ROC — 0 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze (2 total)
7. Canada — 0 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze (2 total)
9. Germany — 0 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze (1 total)
9. France — 0 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze (1 total)
11. Hungary — 0 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze (1 total)
11. Austria — 0 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze (1 total)
11. Japan — 0 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze (1 total)

This post will be updated throughout the Beijing Olympics.

