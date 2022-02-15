Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

ROC Speed Skater Apologizes for Giving Double Middle Finger After Finish

Russian Olympic Committee speed skater Daniil Aldoshkin apologized for giving two middle fingers after crossing the finish line against Team USA on Tuesday. Aldoshkin, 20, celebrated the finish that qualified his team for the gold medal race by flipping the bird with both hands. He later said he didn't mean to offend anyone. 

“I threw up my hands,” he said, per rt.com. “I have the first medal, the first Olympics. I didn't mean anything like that. I'm sorry if this offended anyone.”

Aldoshkin, along with his teammates Ruslan Zakharov Sergey Trofinmov, eventually won the silver medal, losing to only Norway. Zakharov and Norway's Halgeir Engebroten both said it was purely emotional reaction and don't think any ill will was meant by it. 

“In speed skating, we fight against time, not against an opponent,” Zakharov said, per rt.com. “It was purely an emotional reaction.”

SI Recommends

Alexei Kravtsov, president of the Russian Skating Union, chimed in and again said Aldoshkin meant no disrespect. 

“Today was a very emotional day for our team,” Kravtsov said. “Daniil is a debutant of the games, he has the first Olympic medal in his career. In the semifinals, the team set an Olympic record. It was an outburst of emotion.

“We talked with the athlete, he made a statement at a press conference. Emotions took over at the finish line, there was no subtext in this action. We are sorry if someone differently perceived this situation and [it] offended someone. On behalf of the Russian Skating Union, we offer our official apologies.”

More Winter Olympics Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

julia marino (1)
Olympics

Report: IOC Questioned After Injury to U.S. Snowboarder Julia Marino

The IOC forced Marino to paint over a Prada sponsorship on her board, and she later dropped out of the big air contest after suffering a fall during practice.

UIC basketball players during game against Ball State.
College

Horizon League Reinstates UIC Athletes for League Championships

The conference had previously banned the school's athletic programs from the postseason.

A view of the Olympic Rings in front of the Hotel de Ville ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Olympics

Where Will the Next Summer Olympics Be Held?

The Summer Games are headed to the United States in 2028.

Lita confronts Becky Lynch in the ring
Play
Wrestling

Q&A: Amy ‘Lita’ Dumas on Returning to the Ring

It’s been 16 years since her last serious singles match.

James Harden at a press conference.
NBA

Harden: 76ers Were First Choice for Trade While With Rockets

Harden spoke Tuesday at his first press conference since being traded from the Nets.

Drew Timme (left) and Chet Holmgren
Play
Betting

NCAA Men's College Basketball Betting Futures: Gonzaga Reclaims Top Spot

Odds and lines for the men's college basketball outright winner futures.

aaron donald (1)
Play
NFL

Nielsen Releases Super Bowl TV Ratings After Rams-Bengals Classic

A close game and a well-received halftime show led to an uptick in viewership from a year ago.

Ben Simmons looks on.
Play
NBA

Ben Simmons Meets With Media, No Timetable for Return

A lot had unfolded since the last time he spoke with reporters.