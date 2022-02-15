Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Kamila Valieva Lawyers: Contamination From Grandfather's Medication Led to Positive Test

Kamila Valieva’s lawyers say the Russian skater failed a doping test before the Olympics because of contamination from medication her grandfather was taking.

IOC member Denis Oswald says part of the 15-year-old’s defense is “contamination which happened with a product her grandfather was taking.”

The argument was made at a Court of Arbitration for Sport hearing late Sunday night. The CAS judges ruled Monday that Valieva can compete in the women’s individual event despite testing positive for a banned heart medication. 

Although she can skate, the investigation will continue for months, and she may be stripped of medals later. She helped the Russian team win gold last week and is the favorite in the women’s event starting Tuesday.

SI Recommends

Valieva and her entourage will be investigated by the Russian anti-doping agency after the Olympics. Even if the Russian investigation clears her, the ruling will likely be appealed.

Oswald, a veteran sports lawyer who investigated Sochi Olympics doping scandal cases for the IOC, says lawyers for Valieva “presented elements that brought some doubts about her guilt.”

The CAS panel cited several reasons for allowing her to skate, including her status as a minor, the potential harm to her career and the delay in informing Russia about the positive test, from a sample taken on Dec. 25.

Even if she wins another medal, the International Olympic Committee announced no medals will be handed out in events that Valieva places in until after the full investigation.

More Olympics Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Nina Roth (USA) in the Women's curling round robin during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.
Play
Olympics

First Responders Seeking First Place in Beijing

After fighting on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, American Nina Roth and Brit Vicky Wright are battling in women's curling in the Olympics.

A baseball with the 2021 home run derby logo sits still on the ground.
MLB

MLB Proposes Axing Hundreds of Minor League Players’ Jobs

In its latest proposal to the players union, MLB asked for the power to significantly trim the number of minor league players.

United States women's soccer player Alex Morgan lifts a trophy.
Soccer

USWNT World Cup Qualifiers Set To Take Place in Mexico

The qualifying tournament will begin in July.

higgins ramsey
Play
NFL

Super Bowl Ref Says No Flag Needed on Controversial Tee Higgins Play

The wide receiver broke free on a 75-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the second half, with some questionable contact on Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford kisses his wife, Kelly, after winning the Super Bowl.
Extra Mustard

Kelly Stafford Shares Epic Photo of Matt After Super Bowl Win

The Rams quarterback celebrated appropriately on Sunday night.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray looks to throw a pass during a game.
NFL

Kyler Murray Calls Reports of Rift With Cardinals ‘Nonsense’

Recent reports have indicated there could be tension between Arizona and the quarterback.

Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws in the second quarter during Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams); Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay poses with the Vince Lombardi trophy after Super Bowl LVI
Play
NFL

MAQB: Rams’ Super Bowl Run May Not Be Replicable

Los Angeles boasts a few team-building advantages that will be extremely difficult for most NFL teams to match. Plus, what's next for the Bengals, and more.

X163970_TK1_2782
NFL

Sports Illustrated's Best Photos from Super Bowl LVI

Best Photos from Super Bowl LVI