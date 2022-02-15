Shrouded in the controversy of her positive drug test, Kamila Valieva opted not to speak to the media following Tuesday's short program.

After being cleared to compete by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday, Valieva is well on her way to a second gold medal in Beijing. The Russian Olympic Committee skater enters Thursday's free skate in the lead after finishing first in the short program with a score of 82.16

However, after the opening portion of the women's individual figure skating competition, Valieva shook her head as she breezed past reporters in the mixed zone without stopping to speak.

Since winning the team event with the ROC, the 15-year-old has endured a restless week after news broke that she tested positive for a banned heart medication in a sample that was taken Dec. 25.

But on Monday, CAS ruled that as a minor, Valieva was a “protected person” subject to more protections under the World Anti-Doping Code, clearing her to continue competing in Beijing. During the hearing, her lawyers reportedly argued that the positive test resulted from contamination from her grandfather's medication.

If Valieva goes on to win, or medal, in the event, the IOC has already announced that there will be no medal ceremony until a full investigation is completed.

