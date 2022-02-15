Skip to main content
Where Will the Next Summer Olympics Be Held? Future Sites We Know So Far

With the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics underway, fans will wait two years until they can see their favorite athletes compete in the Summer Games. 

Paris will host the 2024 Summer Olympics from July 26 to Aug. 11. The City of Light hosted the second ever Summer Olympic Games in 1900, and then hosted again in 1924. Paris lost bids to host the 1992, 2008 and 2012 Games. 

In 1900, the Americans won 19 gold, 14 silver and 15 bronze medals. France took home 27 gold, 38 silver and 37 bronze. 

In the Paris 1924 Summer Games, the United States won 45 Gold, 27 Silver and 27 Bronze Medals. The French won 14 Gold, 15 Silver and 12 Bronze. 

Then, the Summer Olympics will head toward American soil. Los Angeles will host 2028 Summer Olympics from July 21 to Aug. 6. This marks the United States’ first time putting on the Games since the 1996 Atlanta Games. The United States failed to win bids for New York in 2012 and Chicago in 2016.

Los Angeles was the Olympic destination in the 1932 and 1984 Games. Both Paris and L.A. join London in becoming three-time hosts for the Summer Olympics. The U.S. took 110 total medals in 1932, including 44 gold, while recording 174 medals in 1984, winning 83 gold medals. 

Finally, the IOC announced in July 2021 that Brisbane will host the 2032 Summer Olympics from July 23 to Aug. 8. The IOC has not announced the host for 2036. 

Currently, the U.S. has seven gold, six silver and four bronze medals in Beijing. 

Here’s a look at future sites for the Summer Olympic Games:

XXXIII Olympiad: Paris, France; July 26-Aug. 11 2024

XXXIV Olympiad: Los Angeles, California, United States; July 21-Aug. 6. 2028

XXXV Olympiad: Brisbane, Queensland, Australia; July 23-Aug. 8 2032

