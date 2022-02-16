Skip to main content
Team USA’s Alex Hall, Nick Goepper Capture Gold, Silver in Men’s Freeski Slopestyle

Two-time Olympian Alex Hall and three-time Olympian Nick Goepper made sure the United States were on the podium, winning gold and silver in the men’s freeski slopestyle event at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Hall, who took home his first career Olympic medal, took a huge lead in the event after his first run. He landed a double cork 1620, flipping more than four times while also doing two off-axis flips.

In his second jump, the 23-year-old completed a 720 before planting his skis and going into another 540, followed by a double cork 1080 in his final jump.

Hall’s first time on the Olympic podium comes after finishing 16th in the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang during his first Olympics. Before heading to Beijing, Hall won the big air and earned a bronze finish in the slopestyle at the X Games in January. He also earned a bronze medal in the slopestyle at the world championships in 2021.

Along with Hall, his teammate Goepper took home the silver medal for his performance in the event, his third career Olympic medal after winning silver in 2018 and bronze in 2014. The United States has now recorded at least one medalist in each of the event’s three appearances during the Olympics. 

