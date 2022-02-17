Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Mikaela Shiffrin Shows Examples of Vitriol on Social Media, Has Message For Critics

Mikaela Shiffrin has dealt with more than just her performance struggles at this year’s Olympics.

After failing to finish another race, this time the slalom portion of the Alpine Combined event, Shiffrin showed on Twitter the vitriol she has received on social media.

Shiffrin posted pictures of quotes of criticism, including: “Can’t perform as soon as she has competition,” “Should have left the slope immediately after crashing to get out of the way and out of the spotlight,” “Finally got what you deserved,” and “Can’t handle the pressure.”

In a second tweet, Shiffrin responded to her social media critics.

SI Recommends

"Well kids...feed 'em what you wanna feed em. Self pity, sadness...let the turkeys get you down, There will always be turkeys. Or get up, Again. Again. Again. Again. Again. Again. Again,” Shiffrin wrote. “Get up because you can, because you like what you do when it’s not infested with the people who have so much apparent hate for you. Just get up. It's not always easy, but it's also not the end of the world to fail. Fail twice. Fail 5 times. At the Olympics.”

Shiffrin continued with her response, explaining why she continues to move forward and not allow these comments to stop her.

“Why do I keep coming back? Gosh knows it hurts more than it feels good lately. I come back because those first 9 turns today were spectacular, really heaven. That's where I'm meant to be. And I'm stubborn as s---. So let's go for some team event training tomorrow, and then the final alpine race of this Olmpics [sic] on Saturday."

Shiffrin’s final Olympic appearance will be Saturday, when she joins Team USA for her first mixed team parallel slalom.

More Olympics Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Bianca Belair makes her entrance at a WWE event
Play
Wrestling

Bianca Belair Has Her Eyes on a ‘WrestleMania’ Repeat

Winning Saturday’s Elimination Chamber match would set up a rematch against Becky Lynch at the biggest show of the year.

Kayvon Thibodeaux celebrating with Oregon.
Play
Fantasy

2022 NFL Draft Order: First-Round Picks, Team Needs

Where the top college talent gets drafted will have a major impact on fantasy.

Jul 30, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder Juan Soto (22) in the dugout before the game against the Chicago Cubs at Nationals Park.
MLB

Juan Soto’s Way-Too-Early Free-Agency Destinations

The Nationals star might be the first $500 million player when he hits free agency in 2025. Where might he end up?

Eli Apple before Super Bowl LVI.
NFL

Apple Posts on Instagram for First Time Since Super Bowl Loss

The Bengals’ cornerback was mercilessly trolled on Twitter after the Rams won.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, shoots as Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 106-101.
Play
Betting

NBA Defensive Player of the Year Future Odds: Rudy Gobert Aims to Repeat

Rudy Gobert is a slight betting favorite over Draymond Green to the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year for the fourth time in five years and second straight season.

Stephen A. Smith
Play
Extra Mustard

The New York Knicks Have Broken Stephen A. Smith

‘The New York Knicks are TRASH!’ The ESPN host unloads on the team after embarrassing loss.

LeBron James, Russell Westbrook
NBA

What We Did and Didn’t See Coming This NBA Season

With the All-Star break upon us, let’s dive into the players and teams that have stood out—in good and bad ways—in the first half.

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte
Soccer

Conte Recognizes Scale of Tottenham's Rebuild

Antonio Conte is being realistic about Tottenham's ability to compete for titles immediately and his ultimate ambition of ending the club's trophy drought.