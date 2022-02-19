Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

New Zealand Team Performs Haka in Subzero Temperatures After Winning Olympic Gold

The Haka has made its subzero, Winter Olympics debut. 

After becoming the first male gold-medal winner in New Zealand's Winter Olympic history, halfpipe skier Nico Porteous was met with a surprise when his team performed the Haka to commemorate his victory. 

Often seen before international rugby matches, it's quite normal for the ceremonial Māori dance to freeze its spectators in their tracks. But it got some help on the final day of competition at the Genting Snow Park, where temperatures reportedly fell below zero. 

At the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, Porteous became the youngest medalist in New Zealand's entire Olympic history with his bronze in the freeski halfpipe at 16 years (and 91 days) old. Four years later, Porteous captured gold in the same event in what is now New Zealand's most successful Winter Games on record. 

SI Recommends

“It’s crazy, isn’t it?” Porteous told Sports Illustrated's Alex Prewitt. “Four years ago, if you told me this was going to happen, I wouldn’t have believed you. … We’re a small, humble little country. We stick to our roots, we work hard and we have amazing facilities to train on. I’d say that’s what makes us who we are.”

In fact, New Zealand captured as many medals in these Winter Games (three) as it had in its history coming into Beijing. Zoi Sadowski-Synnott won first the country's ever Winter gold two weeks ago with women's slopestyle, then followed up with a silver in women's big air. 

Porteous's gold only adds to the legacy built by Kiwi alpine skier Annelise Coberger, who became the first person representing a nation in the Southern Hemisphere to win a medal at the Winter Olympics with her silver in the slalom at the 1992 Albertville Games. 

More Winter Olympics Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

mariah-bell-fig-skating-music-lead
Olympics

Inside the Sustained Sorrow of Figure Skating Music

Until 2018, when the IOC first allowed music with lyrics at the Olympics, most athletes used classical pieces. But in today’s competition, why are so many performances set to sad songs?

By Stephanie Apstein
bo-brothers
Play
Olympics

Siblings Compete Against Each Other, Provide Support at Olympics

At least 76 pairs of siblings have participated in Beijing, turning the Winter Games into a family affair with nearly 5% of the total athlete headcount.

By Alex Prewitt
Medal podium at 2022 Beijing Winter Games
Olympics

2022 Winter Olympics Medal Count: How Each Country Has Fared in Beijing

Check out the overall medal count at the Games.

By Andrew Gastelum
team-usa1
Olympics

Tracking Every Medal for Team USA at the Beijing Winter Olympics

Check out every medal Team USA has won at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.

By Andrew Gastelum
AP22048173879303
Play
Olympics

Ski Halfpipe Medalists Can't Forget the Journey to Victory, 'Gnarly' Conditions and All

Battling high wind gusts and subzero temperatures, Nico Porteous, David Wise and Alex Ferreira landed on the podium and couldn't help but think about what it took to get there.

By Alex Prewitt
Peloton instructor Alex Toussaint of Team Walton celebrates a three point shot during the second half of the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at the Wolstein Center.
Extra Mustard

Peloton Star Alex Toussaint Wins Celebrity All-Star Game MVP

The famed instructor's basketball ability was on full display in Friday night's Celebrity All-Star Game.

By Mike McDaniel
Lia Thomas
College

Lia Thomas Sets Record at Ivy League Swimming and Diving Championships

University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas set an Ivy League record at the conference's swimming and diving championships.

By Daniel Chavkin
AP22050120121222
Olympics

David Wise, Alex Ferreira Battle 'Abysmal' Conditions To Take Silver, Bronze in Ski Halfpipe

The Americans land on the podium on a day when many skiers struggled to land their best tricks due to strong wind gusts.

By Associated Press