Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Olympics

Salt Lake City Set to Bid for 2034 Winter Olympics

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Recent meetings with the IOC have led U.S. officials to believe all signs point toward Salt Lake City bidding for the 2034 Winter Olympics, though they say Utah’s capital will be ready if asked to host the 2030 Games, too.

U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee chair Susanne Lyons said she views Salt Lake City as the leading candidate for the 2034 Olympics. She added the complexities of hosting 2030 only two years after the Summer Games in Los Angeles make that a less-likely scenario.

“We will figure this out, but if we have a preference, it would be better for us to do 2034,” Lyons said in an interview with The Associated Press. “So I think in Salt Lake, the bid committee is realizing that we are in an absolutely fantastic position for 2034 but we may still be called upon for 2030.”

The LA organizing committee takes over marketing duties for the entire U.S. Olympic movement in the lead-up to hosting the Games, so reworking some of the arrangements to account for back-to-back Olympics in the same country would be tricky.

Lyons said some IOC members were frustrated with criticism of China by American lawmakers in the leadup to this year’s Beijing Games. Some of those lawmakers pointed to alleged human-rights abuses in China in calling on the U.S. to boycott those games. The U.S. did impose a “diplomatic boycott” of the Games, refusing to send any government officials to the Games.

“Calling in our sponsors to hearings in Washington, DC, was absolutely not helpful, and there are some hard feelings about that,” Lyons said.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Still, Lyons said IOC officials told her they know Salt Lake City, which hosted in 2002, could step into the role in 2030.

“They said the bid was, technically, very tight,” she said.

More clarity is expected to come later this year, with a large part of the decision based on what other cities step in. Sapporo, Vancouver and Barcelona are among those known to have interest in 2030.

More Olympics Coverage: 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Former Ohio State Football coach and current Youngstown State President Jim Tressel.
College Football

Jim Tressel Steps Down as Youngstown State President

The former Ohio State coach will officially retire from the role on Feb. 1, 2023.

By Madison Williams
sylvia-fowles-minnesota-lynx
WNBA

Lynx Star Sylvia Fowles Cleared to Play After Injury

The WNBA legend was named to her eighth All-Star game on Wednesday.

By Jelani Scott
Arch Manning
Play
College Football

What Manning’s Commitment Means For Texas’s Recruiting, Future

The most hyped quarterback recruit of the modern era brings added pressure for the Longhorns to land additional top talent in the 2023 class and beyond.

By John Garcia Jr.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) passes the ball during minicamp.
Play
NFL

Josh Allen Excited About New Bills WR Tavon Austin

The star quarterback says he loved watching Austin’s highlights on YouTube as a kid.

By Joseph Salvador
San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) grabs a rebound.
Play
NBA

Dejounte Murray Reacts to Trade Rumors Before NBA Draft

The Spurs guard continues to confuse fans on Twitter by adding to the trade conversation.

By Madison Williams
A Title IX 50th anniversary banner hangs at the Men's Basketball Final Four in New Orleans.
Play
College

Biden Admin Plans to Give LGBTQ+ Students Enhanced Title IX Protections

Thursday marks the 50th anniversary of the law's passage.

By Associated Press
Nov 15, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder reacts before a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Will Daniel Snyder EDaniel Snyder: Vote to Expel? Pressure to Resign? Or Absolutely Nothing?ver Get Pushed Out?

The Washington Commanders owner is facing serious allegations and mounting pressure from Congress. Will he give up his team?

By Gary Gramling and Conor Orr
LSU Tigers forward Shareef O'Neal (24)
Play
Extra Mustard

Shareef O’Neal Says He Disagreed With Dad on NBA Draft Decision

Shaq apparently wanted his son to stay in school for his senior year instead of declaring for the draft.

By Madison Williams